BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|18
|10
|.643
|—
|Washington
|16
|11
|.593
|1½
|Connecticut
|16
|12
|.571
|2
|Chicago
|10
|18
|.357
|8
|New York
|7
|21
|.250
|11
|Indiana
|5
|23
|.179
|13
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Seattle
|22
|7
|.759
|—
|Los Angeles
|17
|11
|.607
|4½
|Phoenix
|16
|13
|.552
|6
|Minnesota
|15
|13
|.536
|6½
|Dallas
|14
|14
|.500
|7½
|Las Vegas
|12
|15
|.444
|9
x-clinched playoff spot
___
|Monday's Games
Seattle 96, New York 80
|Tuesday's Games
Seattle at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Washington at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Los Angeles at New York, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Dallas, 8 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Seattle at Washington, 11:30 a.m.
Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.<