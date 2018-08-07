MILAN (AP) — Officials have evacuated a valley in northwestern Italy after a huge landslide swept away several cars along a well-traveled road, killing a couple trapped inside one.

The news agency ANSA reported that rescue workers recovered the body of the second victim, a Milan woman, on Tuesday, the day after recovering the body of her 71-year-old husband. The woman's age wasn't immediately available.

Authorities were evacuating 200 people stranded overnight in a scenic valley near the town of Courmayeur that was hit by an enormous landslide. Helicopters ferried many to safety.

The Ferret valley, at the foot of Mont Blanc, is a popular destination for tourists looking for good hiking trails and spectacular views.