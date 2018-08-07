In this July 8, 2018 photo, grass and nettles grow up around a row of abandoned, dilapidated cottages in the "ghost village" of Tyneham, in Dorset, En
In this July 8, 2018 photo, two visitors pause close to an information board outside a row of ruined cottages in Tyneham, Dorset, south-west England.
In this July 8, 2018 photo, a British Ministry of Defense sign warns visitors that they are on a firing range near Dorset, England. The adjacent road
This July 8, 2018 photo, shows the remains of a fireplace and a missing window, in a ruined cottage in Tyneham, in Dorset, England. The village was co
In this July 8, 2018 photo, light pours through the empty window frame of a ruined cottage, in Tyneham, England's "ghost village." All the homes in th
In this July 8, 2018 photo, a visitor inspects the interior of a ruined cottage in the abandoned village of Tyneham, in Dorset, England. The British W
This July 8, 2018 photo, shows a row of ruined cottages at the entrance to Tyneham, in Dorset, England. The tiny village was taken over by the British
In this July 8, 2018 photo, St Mary's Church in Tyneham stands beneath a brilliant blue sky. The tiny settlement in Dorset, England, was taken over by
In this July 8, 2018 photo, thistles grow beside a row of ruined cottages, in the English "ghost village" of Tyneham, near the Dorset coast. The milit
This July 8, 2018 photo, shows the remains of an iron fireplace in the wall of an upper floor, in a cottage in the abandoned "ghost village" of Tyneha
TYNEHAM, England (AP) — A tiny village on England's southern coast offers relics of the dark years when the country awaited Nazi invasion.
The British military urgently needed more land for tank training and maneuvers, so in 1943 the people of the village of Tyneham were told to leave.
Visitors today will see the ruins of what was once here: homes with missing roofs, trees and weeds reclaiming the land. Display boards show sepia photographs of how the buildings once looked and who lived there.
The ruins have the feel of an archaeological site, an ancient settlement that had met an apocalyptic end.
It may be small — more hamlet than village — but a visit is utterly absorbing.