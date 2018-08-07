TYNEHAM, England (AP) — A tiny village on England's southern coast offers relics of the dark years when the country awaited Nazi invasion.

The British military urgently needed more land for tank training and maneuvers, so in 1943 the people of the village of Tyneham were told to leave.

Visitors today will see the ruins of what was once here: homes with missing roofs, trees and weeds reclaiming the land. Display boards show sepia photographs of how the buildings once looked and who lived there.

The ruins have the feel of an archaeological site, an ancient settlement that had met an apocalyptic end.

It may be small — more hamlet than village — but a visit is utterly absorbing.