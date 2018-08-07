ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece's prime minister is promising that experts will investigate all aspects of the country's deadliest forest fire in decades and that the seaside resort areas devastated by the blaze will be rebuilt to higher standards.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras led a meeting about the fire on Tuesday with ministers and regional officials in Lavrion, a seaside town about 50 kilometers (31 miles) south of the areas burned. At least 91 people died in the July 23 fire.

Tsipras reiterated that illegal buildings and fencing erected in forests, on coastlines and in creeks will be demolished. Government officials have blamed unauthorized construction for contributing to the death toll.

Tsipras' government has come under intense criticism for its handling of the blaze, particularly after it denied any mishandling of the response effort.