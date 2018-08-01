TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A three-year-old girl in southeastern Taiwan was safely returned home by police after she was spotted crying on a street and looking for her mother around midnight on Tuesday, according to CNA.

According to spokesman of Taitung County Police Bureau Chen Hsing-tsun and police officer Yang Jingfu, when they were on duty at around 1 a.m., they heard the sound of a crying girl and saw her silhouette on the third section of Ruijing Road in Luye Township, Taitung County. As the police officers went to check what was happening, they saw a little girl wearing a pair of worn-out slippers nibbling on a pacifier and crying as she was walking along a street.

After checking with nearby local police stations, the two policemen found that there were no children reported missing in the area. Therefore, they decided to walk the child to the Ruixing tribe, which was 300 meters away and made house-to-house visits to ask if anyone recognized the little girl.

Police's effort finally paid off as the Ruixing tribe's chief knew the girl and escorted her home to reunite with her family.

It turned out that the girl probably missed her mother while staying at her uncle's house. Consequently, she sneaked out of the house, which was unlocked during the night, to look for her mother.

After this incident, police urged the public to remember to lock their door before going to bed to prevent awake children from attempting to leave their house at night.