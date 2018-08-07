MADRID (AP) — Spanish media are publishing previously unseen photographs of some of the extremists behind last year's terror attacks in Barcelona and a nearby resort town, just days before the anniversary.

La Vanguardia newspaper reported Tuesday that the photos were leaked from the police investigation of the attacks that left 16 people dead, injured more than 120 and were claimed by the Islamic State group.

The photos feature Younes Abouyaaquoub, a 22-year-old Moroccan who was identified as the driver of a van that plowed through Barcelona's Las Ramblas promenade, killing 13.

Also seen are one of the five men identified as the Cambrils attackers and a man whose body was found at a house the extremists allegedly used as an explosives workshop.

King Felipe VI and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez are scheduled to attend Aug. 17 ceremonies marking the attacks.