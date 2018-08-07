Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, August 7, 2018

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;28;23;Mostly sunny, nice;29;23;WSW;16;73%;33%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny;40;32;Clouds and sun, warm;41;34;NNE;11;46%;1%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, breezy, nice;35;23;Sunny, breezy, nice;36;22;W;31;42%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Nice with sunshine;29;22;Sunny and pleasant;31;23;E;15;54%;0%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny and hot;33;19;Partly sunny, cooler;24;15;SW;24;67%;30%;6

Anchorage, United States;A little rain;18;11;Spotty showers;19;11;NNW;12;60%;70%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Warm with sunshine;39;24;Sunny and pleasant;37;25;SW;11;22%;0%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Decreasing clouds;26;15;Mostly sunny, warm;30;17;ESE;10;54%;13%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sunshine;27;17;Cooler, morning rain;20;7;SSW;20;74%;71%;4

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;34;24;Sunshine;34;26;NNW;16;38%;2%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;17;11;Periods of rain;16;11;WSW;16;80%;85%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;43;28;Sunny and breezy;43;29;WNW;25;24%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Windy this afternoon;34;24;High clouds;34;23;SSW;13;56%;44%;6

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;25;21;A t-storm in spots;27;20;W;20;71%;79%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;33;26;Downpours;32;26;WSW;13;77%;98%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds breaking;31;24;Clouds and sun;31;24;SE;14;70%;64%;9

Beijing, China;A morning t-storm;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;ENE;8;79%;59%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunshine and humid;32;19;Some sun, hot, humid;33;21;ESE;9;51%;1%;8

Berlin, Germany;A thunderstorm;35;22;A severe t-storm;35;21;NW;13;43%;82%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;19;9;A shower or two;18;9;SE;14;72%;79%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun;29;14;Clouding up;29;13;SE;12;46%;65%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny and hot;33;21;Clouds and sun, hot;35;21;SE;20;42%;18%;7

Brussels, Belgium;A severe t-storm;35;19;Partly sunny, cooler;26;16;WSW;16;52%;6%;6

Bucharest, Romania;A shower or t-storm;30;19;Partly sunny, humid;30;17;ENE;11;54%;6%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny and hot;32;18;Partly sunny and hot;34;19;ESE;10;39%;6%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cloudy;19;12;Occasional rain;13;6;SSW;20;75%;89%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;31;18;Mostly sunny;32;17;NNW;7;30%;7%;11

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;Mostly sunny;33;25;NE;11;60%;41%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, warm;36;25;Sunny and very warm;37;24;NNW;15;33%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Spotty showers;13;5;Mostly sunny;15;7;SE;14;71%;1%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;28;20;A shower or t-storm;28;20;ESE;7;61%;80%;11

Chennai, India;Cloudy and very warm;35;27;Turning cloudy, warm;36;27;SW;18;55%;66%;8

Chicago, United States;A p.m. t-storm;27;21;Partly sunny;28;22;SSW;10;67%;32%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower in the a.m.;30;25;A shower or two;29;25;SW;17;78%;91%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunshine and warm;27;21;A severe t-storm;28;17;WSW;17;58%;82%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;29;26;Nice with some sun;30;26;WSW;11;70%;34%;9

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;37;27;A shower or t-storm;36;25;SE;12;54%;82%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partial sunshine;32;20;Mostly sunny;31;20;SE;11;68%;0%;9

Delhi, India;A morning t-storm;33;26;Showers and t-storms;33;27;E;11;82%;84%;10

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;28;14;Clouds and sun;29;15;S;9;42%;35%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cloudy, a t-storm;34;27;A t-storm around;33;27;S;14;69%;72%;6

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;34;22;A t-storm in spots;32;22;SE;9;63%;64%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;18;9;A few showers;18;8;W;17;69%;83%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine and hot;38;21;Sunny and very warm;36;20;NE;11;22%;2%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;29;21;Clouds and sun, nice;29;21;WSW;8;64%;0%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;32;26;A shower in the a.m.;34;26;SW;7;72%;66%;12

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and very warm;31;13;Sunny and warm;30;12;E;11;26%;3%;7

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;32;23;A t-storm in spots;33;24;ENE;10;66%;65%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;23;11;Partly sunny;23;17;SSE;13;54%;6%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower in the a.m.;32;24;A t-storm or two;29;24;WSW;19;87%;82%;4

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm in spots;32;27;A morning shower;34;27;ESE;12;68%;75%;12

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;31;23;Partly sunny, breezy;30;24;NE;28;57%;44%;12

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;29;22;Remaining cloudy;29;22;W;16;67%;44%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Overcast and cooler;29;25;Thunderstorms;31;25;ENE;19;79%;75%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;32;24;A morning shower;31;24;NE;16;64%;51%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;31;23;Partly sunny;33;24;ESE;12;55%;55%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and warm;38;30;Partly sunny, warm;38;30;N;13;56%;1%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;25;6;Mostly sunny, nice;24;8;NNE;10;22%;25%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;40;18;Sunshine and hot;36;20;ENE;8;22%;29%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Cloudy;32;27;Decreasing clouds;32;27;SSW;11;60%;47%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower or t-storm;29;19;Afternoon t-storms;28;19;SSE;7;85%;93%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny, nice;37;27;A t-storm around;36;26;SW;22;44%;64%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;28;14;Sun and some clouds;26;15;ESE;8;54%;27%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy this afternoon;32;28;Mostly sunny, breezy;34;27;ENE;34;51%;3%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny, nice;31;21;Partly sunny, nice;30;21;W;10;58%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;26;SSE;15;81%;65%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A t-storm around;31;24;E;7;76%;72%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Sun and clouds;12;-4;A shower in the p.m.;12;-1;NE;11;42%;81%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;29;24;A shower in the a.m.;29;23;SW;13;74%;65%;12

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;18;15;Decreasing clouds;18;15;S;9;76%;4%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Not as warm;27;17;Mostly sunny, nice;26;17;NW;19;53%;2%;9

London, United Kingdom;A p.m. t-storm;30;15;Partly sunny, cooler;22;14;SW;20;50%;44%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Sizzling sunshine;36;22;Mostly sunny and hot;34;20;SSW;10;44%;1%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;25;19;Partly sunny;25;20;WSW;11;70%;8%;9

Madrid, Spain;Very hot;38;19;Mostly sunny and hot;36;19;W;9;29%;1%;9

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;30;28;Cloudy with a shower;31;28;WSW;23;70%;71%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;32;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;24;NNE;7;72%;51%;10

Manila, Philippines;A couple of t-storms;29;26;Showers and t-storms;30;26;SW;13;82%;92%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Periods of sun;14;9;A little a.m. rain;14;6;WNW;21;73%;64%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;23;13;A p.m. t-storm;23;14;SSE;8;50%;80%;14

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;32;27;A t-storm in spots;32;26;SE;12;70%;53%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;24;13;A t-storm around;26;15;ESE;6;63%;51%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sunshine;28;25;Partly sunny;28;24;SSW;18;74%;66%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Nice with some sun;19;11;Cooler with rain;13;8;SSW;22;78%;92%;3

Montreal, Canada;Showers and t-storms;28;20;A t-storm or two;29;20;NE;2;71%;100%;4

Moscow, Russia;A shower or two;22;12;Partly sunny, nice;22;12;NNW;17;48%;5%;5

Mumbai, India;A shower or two;30;26;Spotty showers;30;26;WSW;21;81%;89%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;26;10;Mostly sunny, nice;25;10;NNE;10;50%;14%;12

New York, United States;Inc. clouds;32;25;Showers and t-storms;32;22;WSW;13;71%;85%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;35;24;Sunny and hot;38;25;WNW;14;42%;0%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;21;10;Clearing;22;11;E;8;70%;9%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;34;22;Periods of sun;32;26;NNW;14;51%;30%;9

Oslo, Norway;Showers and t-storms;24;14;Severe thunderstorms;24;15;S;9;73%;84%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Showers and t-storms;29;18;A morning shower;29;17;NE;9;73%;100%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Increasing clouds;27;23;Mostly sunny, nice;27;22;SSE;13;64%;4%;7

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;NW;11;79%;80%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;31;24;Showers around;31;23;E;9;76%;64%;11

Paris, France;A severe t-storm;36;18;Some sun and cooler;27;18;ENE;11;50%;67%;5

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun;19;12;A few showers;18;12;NW;23;70%;89%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;A shower in the p.m.;30;25;SW;16;79%;84%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;30;23;Becoming cloudy;31;23;SE;24;75%;15%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Nice with sunshine;36;24;Mostly sunny, warm;38;23;E;10;39%;9%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun, hot;33;20;A thunderstorm;34;20;SSW;9;50%;56%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;A t-storm in spots;35;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;W;8;78%;78%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Partly sunny;24;11;Clouds and sun;23;11;SSW;15;45%;20%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;30;20;Sunny and beautiful;27;18;W;14;66%;2%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partial sunshine;29;22;A shower or two;28;22;SSE;13;69%;78%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;13;7;Low clouds;13;8;NW;21;59%;14%;3

Riga, Latvia;Showers and t-storms;24;16;Partly sunny, warm;28;19;SSE;5;56%;16%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;21;17;Pleasant and warmer;25;18;ENE;10;75%;26%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Increasing clouds;42;29;Mostly cloudy;43;29;NNW;25;7%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;More sun than clouds;33;21;Partly sunny;33;21;NW;10;53%;33%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Brief p.m. showers;21;13;Mostly sunny, nice;24;14;SW;10;60%;3%;5

San Francisco, United States;Partly cloudy;20;13;Partly cloudy;20;13;WSW;17;76%;0%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;26;19;A p.m. t-storm;27;18;ENE;10;65%;80%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;32;26;Sunshine, pleasant;31;25;E;21;70%;30%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;26;19;Partly sunny;26;19;NE;8;82%;66%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;26;14;Afternoon showers;25;13;SW;11;59%;73%;14

Santiago, Chile;Clouds breaking;13;0;Sunny and warmer;21;7;ENE;5;43%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;31;24;Lots of sun, nice;31;23;NNE;11;71%;14%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;26;16;Sunshine and nice;26;14;NNW;14;55%;5%;9

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;29;16;Mostly sunny, warm;31;17;NNE;10;54%;3%;7

Seoul, South Korea;A t-storm in spots;35;27;Mostly sunny;35;26;NW;8;60%;63%;10

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny and hot;36;27;Partly sunny, warm;35;27;ESE;15;61%;28%;11

Singapore, Singapore;More clouds than sun;31;27;More clouds than sun;30;27;S;10;76%;55%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm around;29;16;A thunderstorm;28;16;ESE;9;63%;57%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;30;26;Mostly sunny;31;25;E;18;68%;9%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun, nice;25;18;Clouds and sun, warm;29;22;S;17;56%;57%;5

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and breezy;18;9;Mostly sunny;21;9;W;18;37%;2%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny;36;26;Mostly sunny;35;26;ESE;12;56%;27%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Partial sunshine;23;14;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;S;11;52%;7%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;36;23;Sunny and hot;38;24;SE;12;28%;0%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sunshine;30;21;Turning cloudy;32;20;NNW;13;48%;68%;9

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, warm;38;27;Lots of sun, warm;38;27;E;11;20%;3%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;31;26;Mostly sunny;31;26;SW;12;52%;1%;11

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny and hot;37;23;Partly sunny and hot;37;23;E;7;40%;2%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;28;24;Typhoon in the p.m.;28;26;E;51;82%;96%;5

Toronto, Canada;A shower or t-storm;27;20;A p.m. t-storm;25;19;WNW;11;80%;51%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Turning sunny, humid;34;26;Humid with sunshine;31;26;WNW;16;69%;3%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, humid;26;23;Partly sunny;31;24;ESE;14;62%;27%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Becoming cloudy;25;12;A t-storm in spots;24;12;E;10;59%;73%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;28;17;Mostly sunny;30;19;NNE;7;45%;0%;7

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun, hot;33;21;Some sun, hot, humid;35;22;S;10;48%;32%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;34;24;A thunderstorm;33;25;W;9;67%;79%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;24;14;Partly sunny;27;15;SSE;5;60%;19%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny, warmer;28;16;Partly sunny, warm;31;19;SE;17;46%;0%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;13;12;Windy with rain;15;11;NNW;32;78%;80%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;28;25;Showers and t-storms;30;25;WSW;10;84%;85%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;33;18;Mostly sunny;33;18;NE;7;42%;7%;10

