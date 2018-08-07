Seven Ghanaian soccer referees and assistant referees and one other official have been banned for 10 years to life by the Confederation of African Football for "being corrupted."

Another 14 refs and assistants from various countries were provisionally suspended following a meeting of CAF's disciplinary board this weekend.

The African confederation announced the decisions on Tuesday and said they stemmed from media investigations into corruption in African football. CAF did not give any details of the cases and announced only the sanctions.

Assistant referee David Laryea was banned for life while the other six Ghanaian referees and assistant referees were banned for 10 years. They included a woman assistant referee.

Laryea has officiated in World Cup qualifying, international friendlies, and was an assistant referee at the African Cup of Nations in South Africa in 2013.

Wellington Joseph, described by CAF as a technical instructor, was the other official banned for 10 years.