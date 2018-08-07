Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, August 7, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;82;73;Mostly sunny, nice;83;74;WSW;10;73%;33%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny;104;90;Clouds and sun, warm;106;92;NNE;7;46%;1%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, breezy, nice;95;73;Sunny, breezy, nice;97;72;W;19;42%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Nice with sunshine;85;72;Sunny and pleasant;87;74;E;10;54%;0%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny and hot;91;66;Partly sunny, cooler;76;59;SW;15;67%;30%;6

Anchorage, United States;A little rain;64;53;Spotty showers;65;52;NNW;8;60%;70%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Warm with sunshine;102;75;Sunny and pleasant;99;76;SW;7;22%;0%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Decreasing clouds;78;58;Mostly sunny, warm;85;62;ESE;6;54%;13%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sunshine;81;62;Cooler, morning rain;68;44;SSW;12;74%;71%;4

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;93;75;Sunshine;93;78;NNW;10;38%;2%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;63;52;Periods of rain;61;52;WSW;10;80%;85%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;109;82;Sunny and breezy;110;83;WNW;15;24%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Windy this afternoon;93;75;High clouds;93;74;SSW;8;56%;44%;6

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;78;69;A t-storm in spots;80;68;W;13;71%;79%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;92;79;Downpours;89;78;WSW;8;77%;98%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds breaking;88;75;Clouds and sun;87;74;SE;8;70%;64%;9

Beijing, China;A morning t-storm;86;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;75;ENE;5;79%;59%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunshine and humid;90;66;Some sun, hot, humid;91;70;ESE;6;51%;1%;8

Berlin, Germany;A thunderstorm;95;72;A severe t-storm;96;69;NW;8;43%;82%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;66;48;A shower or two;65;48;SE;9;72%;79%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun;85;56;Clouding up;84;55;SE;8;46%;65%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny and hot;92;69;Clouds and sun, hot;95;71;SE;12;42%;18%;7

Brussels, Belgium;A severe t-storm;95;66;Partly sunny, cooler;79;61;WSW;10;52%;6%;6

Bucharest, Romania;A shower or t-storm;85;67;Partly sunny, humid;86;63;ENE;7;54%;6%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny and hot;90;65;Partly sunny and hot;93;66;ESE;6;39%;6%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cloudy;66;54;Occasional rain;55;43;SSW;12;75%;89%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;88;64;Mostly sunny;89;62;NNW;5;30%;7%;11

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, nice;88;76;Mostly sunny;91;77;NE;7;60%;41%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, warm;97;76;Sunny and very warm;99;75;NNW;9;33%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Spotty showers;56;41;Mostly sunny;58;44;SE;9;71%;1%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;83;68;A shower or t-storm;82;67;ESE;5;61%;80%;11

Chennai, India;Cloudy and very warm;95;81;Turning cloudy, warm;96;80;SW;11;55%;66%;8

Chicago, United States;A p.m. t-storm;81;70;Partly sunny;83;71;SSW;6;67%;32%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower in the a.m.;86;78;A shower or two;84;77;SW;11;78%;91%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunshine and warm;81;69;A severe t-storm;83;63;WSW;11;58%;82%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;84;78;Nice with some sun;85;78;WSW;7;70%;34%;9

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;98;80;A shower or t-storm;97;76;SE;7;54%;82%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partial sunshine;89;67;Mostly sunny;88;68;SE;7;68%;0%;9

Delhi, India;A morning t-storm;91;79;Showers and t-storms;91;80;E;7;82%;84%;10

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;83;58;Clouds and sun;84;60;S;6;42%;35%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cloudy, a t-storm;93;80;A t-storm around;92;81;S;9;69%;72%;6

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;94;71;A t-storm in spots;89;71;SE;6;63%;64%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;65;49;A few showers;65;46;W;11;69%;83%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine and hot;101;70;Sunny and very warm;97;69;NE;7;22%;2%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;85;71;Clouds and sun, nice;84;69;WSW;5;64%;0%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;90;79;A shower in the a.m.;92;79;SW;5;72%;66%;12

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and very warm;88;55;Sunny and warm;85;54;E;7;26%;3%;7

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;89;73;A t-storm in spots;91;76;ENE;6;66%;65%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;73;52;Partly sunny;73;63;SSE;8;54%;6%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower in the a.m.;90;76;A t-storm or two;84;76;WSW;12;87%;82%;4

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm in spots;90;80;A morning shower;93;81;ESE;7;68%;75%;12

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;87;74;Partly sunny, breezy;87;76;NE;17;57%;44%;12

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;85;72;Remaining cloudy;85;72;W;10;67%;44%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Overcast and cooler;83;77;Thunderstorms;88;77;ENE;12;79%;75%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;89;75;A morning shower;87;75;NE;10;64%;51%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;88;74;Partly sunny;92;75;ESE;7;55%;55%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and warm;100;86;Partly sunny, warm;100;86;N;8;56%;1%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;76;43;Mostly sunny, nice;76;46;NNE;6;22%;25%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;104;65;Sunshine and hot;96;68;ENE;5;22%;29%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Cloudy;90;80;Decreasing clouds;90;81;SSW;7;60%;47%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower or t-storm;84;67;Afternoon t-storms;82;67;SSE;4;85%;93%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny, nice;98;80;A t-storm around;97;78;SW;14;44%;64%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;82;58;Sun and some clouds;79;59;ESE;5;54%;27%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy this afternoon;90;82;Mostly sunny, breezy;93;81;ENE;21;51%;3%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny, nice;87;69;Partly sunny, nice;86;71;W;6;58%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;79;SSE;9;81%;65%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;91;76;A t-storm around;87;75;E;5;76%;72%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Sun and clouds;53;25;A shower in the p.m.;54;30;NE;7;42%;81%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;84;75;A shower in the a.m.;84;74;SW;8;74%;65%;12

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;65;59;Decreasing clouds;64;59;S;5;76%;4%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Not as warm;80;63;Mostly sunny, nice;78;63;NW;12;53%;2%;9

London, United Kingdom;A p.m. t-storm;86;60;Partly sunny, cooler;72;58;SW;13;50%;44%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Sizzling sunshine;97;72;Mostly sunny and hot;94;68;SSW;6;44%;1%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;77;66;Partly sunny;77;68;WSW;7;70%;8%;9

Madrid, Spain;Very hot;100;66;Mostly sunny and hot;96;66;W;6;29%;1%;9

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;86;82;Cloudy with a shower;88;83;WSW;15;70%;71%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;89;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;76;NNE;4;72%;51%;10

Manila, Philippines;A couple of t-storms;85;78;Showers and t-storms;86;79;SW;8;82%;92%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Periods of sun;57;49;A little a.m. rain;58;43;WNW;13;73%;64%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;74;55;A p.m. t-storm;73;57;SSE;5;50%;80%;14

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;89;81;A t-storm in spots;90;78;SE;7;70%;53%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;76;55;A t-storm around;79;58;ESE;4;63%;51%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sunshine;82;76;Partly sunny;83;76;SSW;11;74%;66%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Nice with some sun;67;52;Cooler with rain;55;46;SSW;14;78%;92%;3

Montreal, Canada;Showers and t-storms;83;69;A t-storm or two;84;68;NE;1;71%;100%;4

Moscow, Russia;A shower or two;71;54;Partly sunny, nice;72;54;NNW;11;48%;5%;5

Mumbai, India;A shower or two;86;79;Spotty showers;86;80;WSW;13;81%;89%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;79;50;Mostly sunny, nice;78;51;NNE;6;50%;14%;12

New York, United States;Inc. clouds;90;76;Showers and t-storms;89;72;WSW;8;71%;85%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;96;75;Sunny and hot;100;77;WNW;9;42%;0%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;70;49;Clearing;71;51;E;5;70%;9%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;92;71;Periods of sun;90;79;NNW;9;51%;30%;9

Oslo, Norway;Showers and t-storms;76;58;Severe thunderstorms;76;59;S;5;73%;84%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Showers and t-storms;84;65;A morning shower;84;63;NE;6;73%;100%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Increasing clouds;80;74;Mostly sunny, nice;80;72;SSE;8;64%;4%;7

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;89;78;A p.m. t-storm;90;78;NW;7;79%;80%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;88;75;Showers around;88;74;E;6;76%;64%;11

Paris, France;A severe t-storm;97;64;Some sun and cooler;81;64;ENE;7;50%;67%;5

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun;66;54;A few showers;64;53;NW;15;70%;89%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;87;78;A shower in the p.m.;86;77;SW;10;79%;84%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;86;73;Becoming cloudy;88;74;SE;15;75%;15%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Nice with sunshine;96;75;Mostly sunny, warm;100;74;E;6;39%;9%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun, hot;92;68;A thunderstorm;93;68;SSW;5;50%;56%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;A t-storm in spots;94;76;A p.m. t-storm;90;76;W;5;78%;78%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Partly sunny;76;52;Clouds and sun;73;52;SSW;9;45%;20%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;86;67;Sunny and beautiful;81;65;W;9;66%;2%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partial sunshine;83;71;A shower or two;83;72;SSE;8;69%;78%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;55;44;Low clouds;55;47;NW;13;59%;14%;3

Riga, Latvia;Showers and t-storms;75;61;Partly sunny, warm;83;66;SSE;3;56%;16%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;70;62;Pleasant and warmer;76;64;ENE;6;75%;26%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Increasing clouds;107;84;Mostly cloudy;109;84;NNW;15;7%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;More sun than clouds;92;70;Partly sunny;92;69;NW;7;53%;33%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Brief p.m. showers;70;56;Mostly sunny, nice;76;57;SW;6;60%;3%;5

San Francisco, United States;Partly cloudy;67;56;Partly cloudy;67;56;WSW;11;76%;0%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;79;66;A p.m. t-storm;81;65;ENE;6;65%;80%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;89;79;Sunshine, pleasant;88;78;E;13;70%;30%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;78;66;Partly sunny;78;67;NE;5;82%;66%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;79;57;Afternoon showers;77;55;SW;7;59%;73%;14

Santiago, Chile;Clouds breaking;56;33;Sunny and warmer;70;45;ENE;3;43%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;88;75;Lots of sun, nice;88;74;NNE;7;71%;14%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;79;60;Sunshine and nice;78;58;NNW;9;55%;5%;9

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;85;61;Mostly sunny, warm;88;63;NNE;6;54%;3%;7

Seoul, South Korea;A t-storm in spots;94;80;Mostly sunny;95;79;NW;5;60%;63%;10

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny and hot;97;81;Partly sunny, warm;95;81;ESE;9;61%;28%;11

Singapore, Singapore;More clouds than sun;88;80;More clouds than sun;86;81;S;6;76%;55%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm around;85;61;A thunderstorm;82;61;ESE;5;63%;57%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny, nice;87;78;Mostly sunny;88;78;E;11;68%;9%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun, nice;77;64;Clouds and sun, warm;85;72;S;10;56%;57%;5

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and breezy;64;48;Mostly sunny;70;48;W;11;37%;2%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny;97;78;Mostly sunny;96;78;ESE;7;56%;27%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Partial sunshine;73;57;Partly sunny, nice;78;65;S;7;52%;7%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;97;74;Sunny and hot;100;75;SE;8;28%;0%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sunshine;86;70;Turning cloudy;89;69;NNW;8;48%;68%;9

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, warm;101;80;Lots of sun, warm;101;80;E;7;20%;3%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;87;79;Mostly sunny;89;78;SW;8;52%;1%;11

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny and hot;98;73;Partly sunny and hot;98;74;E;4;40%;2%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;82;76;Typhoon in the p.m.;83;79;E;32;82%;96%;5

Toronto, Canada;A shower or t-storm;81;68;A p.m. t-storm;77;67;WNW;7;80%;51%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Turning sunny, humid;94;79;Humid with sunshine;88;78;WNW;10;69%;3%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, humid;79;73;Partly sunny;88;75;ESE;8;62%;27%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Becoming cloudy;77;54;A t-storm in spots;75;54;E;6;59%;73%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;83;63;Mostly sunny;87;66;NNE;5;45%;0%;7

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun, hot;91;71;Some sun, hot, humid;94;72;S;6;48%;32%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;92;76;A thunderstorm;92;77;W;5;67%;79%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;75;57;Partly sunny;81;60;SSE;3;60%;19%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny, warmer;83;61;Partly sunny, warm;87;66;SE;11;46%;0%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;56;53;Windy with rain;59;52;NNW;20;78%;80%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;82;77;Showers and t-storms;86;78;WSW;6;84%;85%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;91;65;Mostly sunny;91;64;NE;4;42%;7%;10

_____

