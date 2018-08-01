TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese students won the gold and bronze medals at the 2018 Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship (MOS Championship) which was held in Orlando, Florida, from July 29 to August 1, according to the Liberty Times.

A 22-year-old university student, Lin Chia-I (林佳怡), who specializes in Marketing at the Chihlee University of Technology, took home the gold medal and cash reward of US$7,000 (NT$214,139) after she defeated 76 other contestants when competing in the Word 2013 category.

In another achievement for a Taiwanese contestant, Wang Li-ting received a bronze medal and amount of cash worth US$1,500 (NT$45,853) after competing in the group of Excel 2013.

The 17th MOS World Championship drew the attendance of more than 760,000 players from 116 countries worldwide with contestants' age ranging from 13 to 22.

In order to sign up for the competition, students must first take a Microsoft Office Specialist exam in Word, Excel, or PowerPoint either in the 2013 or 2016 version. In some countries, students are required to win the National Championship before entering the MOS World Championship.