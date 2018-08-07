VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuanian tourism officials are coming under fire from the Catholic Church for a highly sexualized campaign to promote the capital, Vilnius, only weeks ahead of a visit by Pope Francis.

The campaign features a poster of a woman lying on a map of Europe with her hand gripping Lithuania. The text reads: "Vilnius, the g-spot of Europe" and "Nobody knows where it is, but when you find it, it's amazing."

Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis said Tuesday the campaign doesn't cross any line, although its timing is "rather weird" ahead of Francis' tour to the Baltic countries Sept. 22-25. The pope will start in Lithuania, where Catholics are the majority.

Lithuanian priests earlier said the poster used "women's sexuality for advertising" and gave "wrong ideas" about Vilnius.

It is to be launched Thursday.