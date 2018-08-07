WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the re-imposition of U.S. sanctions against Iran (all times local):

5:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump says stiff U.S. sanctions against Iran are back in effect and that "anyone doing business with Iran will NOT be doing business with the United States."

He adds in an early morning tweet that he is, "asking for WORLD PEACE, nothing less!"

The move comes after Trump declared the landmark 2015 nuclear agreement "horrible." The sanctions reinstated on Tuesday target financial transactions that involve U.S. dollars, Iran's automotive sector, the purchase of commercial planes and metals including gold.

More U.S sanctions targeting Iran's oil sector and central bank are to be re-imposed in early November.

The stiff economic sanctions ratchet up pressure on the Islamic Republic despite the concerns of European allies after Trump pulled the U.S. out of the international accord limiting Iran's nuclear activities.