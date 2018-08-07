10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHAT EXPERTS ARE SAYING ABOUT CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES

The record-breaking fires may become the new normal as climate change coupled with the expansion of homes into undeveloped areas creates more intense and devastating blazes.

2. INDONESIA SURVIVOR SAYS MANY BURIED IN MOSQUE

A man who narrowly escaped from the Jabal Nur mosque that collapsed during a magnitude 7.0 quake in Lombok says dozens were trapped in the rubble.

3. WASHINGTON SANCTIONS AGAINST TEHRAN RESUME

They target financial transactions that involve U.S. dollars, Iran's automotive sector, the purchase of commercial planes and metals including gold.

4. STAR WITNESS AGAINST MANAFORT ADMITS EMBEZZLING FROM HIM

Rick Gates also testified he and his old boss had committed crimes together by stashing money in foreign bank accounts and falsifying bank loan documents.

5. WHERE TRUMP'S AGENDA WILL BE TESTED

Trump's preferred congressional candidate — and his signature tax cuts — are about to be tested in battleground Ohio in the season's final high-stakes special election.

6. FATHER ARRESTED AT NEW MEXICO COMPOUND TO FACE COURT

The father of a missing Georgia boy may shed light on a bizarre tale of guns, exorcism and child abuse at a compound near the Colorado border.

7. CHRISTIANS IN CHINA FACING OBSTACLES TO FAITH

The persecuted religious group has seen their churches raided and their Bibles confiscated as the atheist ruling Communist Party pushes a "Chinese characteristics" campaign, AP learns.

8. JAILS, PRISONS LOOSENING RESISTANCE TO ADDICTION MEDS

U.S. correctional facilities are slowly coming around to the idea of giving inmates medication to treat their opioid addiction.

9. HOW ZIKA-BORN BABIES ARE FARING

One in 7 infants born to the virus-infected women developed microcephaly, seizures or some kind of health problem, a study finds.

10. INSURANCE INDUSTRY GROUP WARNS ON DRIVER ASSIST TECHNOLOGY

Cars and trucks with the electronic system may not see stopped vehicles and could even steer you into a crash if you're not paying attention, it says.