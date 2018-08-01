  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan raid targets White Wolf for funding from China

Chang denies illegal funding from Chinese government

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/07 17:44
Chang An-lo arriving at the CUPP offices Tuesday.

Chang An-lo arriving at the CUPP offices Tuesday. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Investigators raided the home of former gang leader Chang An-lo (張安樂), also known as the “White Wolf,” and the offices of his China Unification Promotion Party (CUPP, 統促黨) in a search for illegal funding from China, reports said Tuesday.

Chang is no stranger to investigations, as he once headed one of Taiwan’s top criminal gangs, the Bamboo Union, and spent years in exile in China. He recently repositioned himself as a fierce advocate of unification with China, but his group still occasionally becomes involved in violent clashes with opponents.

Teams of prosecutors alighted at the CUPP offices in Taipei City at 8 a.m. Tuesday and remained there for five hours before leaving with 13 cardboard boxes and several computers, the Apple Daily reported.

Chang told reporters his home had also been searched before he traveled to the CUPP offices. He denied allegations that his small pro-unification party had received funding from the Chinese government in Beijing, though he said he had used money he had made in China through investments and manufacturing.

Chang said the investigators had taken away his laptop, travel agency details, bank account books, diaries and business cards, and told him to report to them for an interview on August 9, the Apple Daily wrote.

His son Chang Wei (張瑋) was sentenced to 40 days in prison on July 30 for injuring and threatening pro-Taiwan Independence students at a Chinese-sponsored music event in Taipei last September. Appeals were still possible against the Taipei District Court verdict.
White Wolf
Chang An-lo
CUPP
Bamboo Union

RELATED ARTICLES

'White Wolf' presents Mayor's Award at Taipei elementary graduation ceremony, causes outrage
'White Wolf' presents Mayor's Award at Taipei elementary graduation ceremony, causes outrage
2018/06/16 16:09
Gangster tries to burn down KMT's Taipei headquarters
Gangster tries to burn down KMT's Taipei headquarters
2018/06/01 11:18
Singapore deports two gunrunners to Taiwan
Singapore deports two gunrunners to Taiwan
2018/05/10 19:56
Taiwan arrests 300 suspected gangsters
Taiwan arrests 300 suspected gangsters
2018/05/03 20:15
Presidential Office says group flying China's red flag undermines democracy
Presidential Office says group flying China's red flag undermines democracy
2018/03/23 14:32