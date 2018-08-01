TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Investigators raided the home of former gang leader Chang An-lo (張安樂), also known as the “White Wolf,” and the offices of his China Unification Promotion Party (CUPP, 統促黨) in a search for illegal funding from China, reports said Tuesday.

Chang is no stranger to investigations, as he once headed one of Taiwan’s top criminal gangs, the Bamboo Union, and spent years in exile in China. He recently repositioned himself as a fierce advocate of unification with China, but his group still occasionally becomes involved in violent clashes with opponents.

Teams of prosecutors alighted at the CUPP offices in Taipei City at 8 a.m. Tuesday and remained there for five hours before leaving with 13 cardboard boxes and several computers, the Apple Daily reported.

Chang told reporters his home had also been searched before he traveled to the CUPP offices. He denied allegations that his small pro-unification party had received funding from the Chinese government in Beijing, though he said he had used money he had made in China through investments and manufacturing.

Chang said the investigators had taken away his laptop, travel agency details, bank account books, diaries and business cards, and told him to report to them for an interview on August 9, the Apple Daily wrote.

His son Chang Wei (張瑋) was sentenced to 40 days in prison on July 30 for injuring and threatening pro-Taiwan Independence students at a Chinese-sponsored music event in Taipei last September. Appeals were still possible against the Taipei District Court verdict.