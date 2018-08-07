TOKYO (AP) — The wife of a missing Japanese freelance journalist has tearfully appealed for his immediate return in her first public appearance since he went missing in Syria more than three years ago.

She told a news conference in Tokyo on Tuesday that her husband is no enemy of the Middle East and loves its people.

A video released last week showed a captive who the Japanese government said it believes is missing journalist Jumpei Yasuda.

He went to Syria in 2015 to report on another Japanese freelance journalist who had been taken hostage and killed by the Islamic State group.

Yasuda's wife is a singer who goes by the stage name Myu. She spoke on camera at the news conference but declined to give her real name.