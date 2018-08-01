TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Foreign Secretary of the Philippines Alan Peter Cayetano on Tuesday Aug. 7 announced that Chinese leader Xi Jinping is expected to visit the Philippines for a meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte before the end of 2018.



As ties continue to warm between the governments of the Philippines and China, “both sides wanted (the meeting) to happen” according to the Cayetano. The two government are “fixing the date now”for what will be Xi Jinping's first visit to the Philippines since Duterte was elected President.



According to GMA News Online, Duterte invited Xi Jinping to Manila when the Philippine President was visiting Beijing in December 2016.



Cayetano was quoted as saying “We are finding the right time. When presidents at this level meet there are a lot of preparations and a lot of things that they want to announce.”The last time the two leaders met was on the sidelines of the Boao Forum in April.



Although the Duterte administration has been attempting to warm ties with Beijing, a large number of citizens of the Philippines are increasingly dissatisfied with that they view as a weak posture toward the Philippine’s territorial claims in the region in the face of Chinese expansionism.



Many view Duterte’s kowtowing to China as being wrongheaded and out of step with other ASEAN nations, who hope to form a coalition in order to check Chinese influence and militarization of the South China Sea.



Though there is no set date currently, news of a state visit by the Communist leader to the Philippines will certainly be met with criticism from many in the Philippines.