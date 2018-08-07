TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Pauling Chu (朱柏齡), head of heatstroke prevention at Tri-Service General Hospital, advised the public to avoid alcohol and sugary drinks, and to drink boiled water to stay in good health, as hot weather continues across Taiwan, reported CNA on July 6.

Chu said that many people enjoy a cold beer on a hot day, but beer increases the risk of heat stroke, and that it is best to drink boiled water.

August 7 is the first day of Autumn according to the lunisolar calendar, but the weather is expected to continue to be hot for the foreseeable future. The Central Weather Bureau announced a heat warning for 10 administrative districts earlier today, with the public advised to moderate their behavior to suit the hot weather.

Chu referred to a recent heat stress study conducted in the U.S., where a number of mice were exposed to 37 degree Celsius temperature for an extended period of time. The study found that the mice who were exposed to alcohol a had higher body temperature, and showed signs of water shortage when compared to mice that did not consume alcohol.

This is because alcohol is a diuretic and inhibits the cooling function of the body's central nervous system, leading to a person being more vulnerable to heat related stress, according to Chu.

Chu said that if you are exposed to the heat or participating in exercise, it is best to not drink alcohol the day before.

Boiled tap water is the best drink during this spell of hot weather, said Chu.