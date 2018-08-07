  1. Home
  2. World

Italian premier to visit scenes of 2 deadly accidents

By  Associated Press
2018/08/07 15:50
In this frame grab taken from a video released by the Italian police, the moment a truck that was transporting flammable substances explodes after col

In this frame grab taken from a video released by the Italian police, the moment a truck that was transporting flammable substances explodes after col

A firefighter works among debris under the highway in the outskirt of Bologna, Italy, Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, after a tanker truck carrying flammable ma

A firefighter works among debris under the highway in the outskirt of Bologna, Italy, Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, after a tanker truck carrying flammable ma

The charred remains of a truck are seen hanging from a partially collapsed overpass of the highway in the outskirt of Bologna, Italy, Monday, Aug. 6,

The charred remains of a truck are seen hanging from a partially collapsed overpass of the highway in the outskirt of Bologna, Italy, Monday, Aug. 6,

Victims are covered with sheets after a road accident on a state road in the area of Lesina, in the southern province of Foggia, Monday, Aug. 6 2018.

Victims are covered with sheets after a road accident on a state road in the area of Lesina, in the southern province of Foggia, Monday, Aug. 6 2018.

In this photo released by the Italian firefighters, an helicopter view of the explosion on a highway in the outskirts of Bologna, Italy, Monday, Aug.

In this photo released by the Italian firefighters, an helicopter view of the explosion on a highway in the outskirts of Bologna, Italy, Monday, Aug.

MILAN (AP) — Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte is planning to visit the scenes of two deadly accidents in the north and south of the country "to bring closeness of the government to the injured and the relatives of the victims."

Conte said he would visit Tuesday the scene of a deadly fireball in the northern city of Bologna and the place where a van packed with immigrant farmworkers overturned after colliding with a truck carrying tomatoes in the southern Puglia region, killing 12.

In the Bologna accident, a tanker truck carrying highly explosive gas rammed into the back of a truck stalled in traffic on a major highway, creating a fireball that partially collapsed a raised highway and sent secondary explosions that shattered windows and incinerated vehicles in new car lots below.