TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Thirty years after the concept of transitional justice began to sweep across the globe, have we moved towards a more just world? The Museum of Contemporary Art, Taipei (MOCA) unveiled an exhibition on August 3 that aims to explore social justice in the modern era and how technology affects it.

Huang Chien-hung (黃建宏), curator of “Trans-Justice: Para-Colonial @ Technology,” described the works created by artists for the exhibition as volumes of books brimming with abundant ideas that are worthy of visitors taking time to understand. “This exhibition is like a bookstore with a theme. It is not focused on an individual’s opinion.”

▶︎ Huang Chien-hung (黃建宏), curator of “Trans-Justice: Para-Colonial @ Technology” (Photo courtesy of MOCA Taipei)

Thirteen artists from six countries, including Taiwan, China, France, Germany, explored global democratization and transitional justice through their works that reflect upon past history and look to the future dominated by technological development.

Huang believes the reason that social movements initiated by young people feeling unfairly treated by the society they live in continue to emerge as of now is because the practices of transitional justice started in the late 1980s have not led to social justice three and four decades later.

Huang observed that as democratization and liberalization swept across the world, technology also began to change how human beings interact with one another and influence the operation of social movements.

The intricate relationship of technology and justice is the center of the discussion for the exhibition, said Huang.

The exhibition aims to touch upon various issues through the perspectives of contemporary artists from Taiwan and overseas countries, particularly how the younger generation confronts what they regard as social injustice while at the same time is faced with overwhelming technology, according to Huang.

▶︎ Ming Wong (黃漢明), “Next Year” (Photo courtesy of MOCA Taipei)

In addition to the exhibition, MOCA has arranged a series of forums and art performances throughout the exhibition period until October 21.

During the same period, Taipei Film House will also screen two films, respectively “Wind from the East” (Le Vent d'est) by Jean-Luc Godard and “2084” by Chris Marker, as part of the curation. For more information, please refer to the MOCA website.

▶︎ Chang Wen-hsuan (張紋瑄), “International Suicide Award” (Photo courtesy of MOCA Taipei)

▶︎ Chen Chieh-jen (陳界仁), “Star Chart” (Photo courtesy of MOCA Taipei)

▶︎ Opening ceremony of MOCA Taipei’s exhibition, “Trans-Justice: Para-Colonial @ Technology,” on August 3 (Photo courtesy of MOCA Taipei)