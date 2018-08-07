TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A team of four Taiwanese high school students won gold, silver and bronze medals at the 2018 International Geography Olympiad, held in Quebec City, Canada from July 31, 2018 to Aug 6, 2018, reported CNA.

The Taiwanese team of four took home one gold, one silver and two bronze medals, as well as an additional bronze for their poster depicting this year's olympiad theme, "landscape appreciation: water resources.”

The International Geography Olympiad, which was first held in 1996 brings together students aged between 15 and 19 from all over the world. This year's competition had a total of 165 competitors from 43 countries.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) and Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) all congratulated the students, and their messages were conveyed through Taiwan's Representative to Canada, Winston Chen (陳文儀).

According to CNA, this year's competition was especially hard for the Taiwanese competitors, because it included a range of "real world" questions, field tests and geographic issue tests, which are less prevalent in Taiwan's curriculum than more traditional teaching approaches.

This year's Taiwanese team comprised of students from Taichung Municipal Taichung First Senior High School, National Tainan First Senior High School, and National Pingtung Senior High School.

The competition was divided into three sections, field work, written response and multi-media test.