CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — An Australian state has reported its first case of a superbug in a hospital patient who likely picked up the drug-resistant fungus in Britain.

Victoria Deputy Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said on Tuesday health officials are taking a "search and destroy" approach to ensure the Candida auris fungus does not spread.

The fungus was first identified in Japan in 2009. It has since spread to more than a dozen countries including the United States where it is becoming a menace in hospitals, mostly in New York and New Jersey.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a single case of the fungus had previously been reported from Australia. Victoria officials did not immediately respond to a question for information about the previous Australian case.