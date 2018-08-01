  1. Home
  2. Economy

Taiwan’s Central Bank governor slams cryptocurrencies

The new currencies lack the basic element of trust: Yang

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/07 15:10
Taiwan's Central Bank governor slams cryptocurrencies.

Taiwan's Central Bank governor slams cryptocurrencies. (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Cryptocurrencies do not form part of the trust system which allows common currencies to flourish, Central Bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said Tuesday.

Speaking at a forum about the bank’s role in a digital economy, Taiwan’s central banker emphasized that the use of a currency as a method of payment relied on a long history of trust. Once that trust disappeared, the currency’s value could collapse to zero, Yang said, according to a Liberty Times report.

Cryptocurrencies still encountered numerous problems, from sharp ups and downs in their value and supply issues to a lack of efficiency, Yang said. As there was no way of asking for compensation or redress, the new currencies could often be used by unscrupulous characters, he added.

Because of this range of problems, the Central Bank decided in 2013 to list cryptocurrencies not as true currencies, but as virtual merchandise, the Liberty Times reported.
Cryptocurrency
Central Bank
digital economy
Yang Chin-long

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Central Bank hints at rate hikes in H2
Taiwan Central Bank hints at rate hikes in H2
2018/08/03 19:50
Fintech firm creates new digital currency tied to New Taiwan Dollar
Fintech firm creates new digital currency tied to New Taiwan Dollar
2018/07/09 15:18
Central Bank forecasts limited impact on Taiwan from US-China trade war
Central Bank forecasts limited impact on Taiwan from US-China trade war
2018/07/07 12:25
Taiwan's Central Bank advises govt. to increase minimum wage
Taiwan's Central Bank advises govt. to increase minimum wage
2018/06/25 15:43
IMD ranks Taiwan 16th most digitally competitive country in the world
IMD ranks Taiwan 16th most digitally competitive country in the world
2018/06/21 14:07