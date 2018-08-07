|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|63
|49
|.563
|—
|Atlanta
|60
|48
|.556
|1
|Washington
|57
|54
|.514
|5½
|New York
|46
|64
|.418
|16
|Miami
|47
|67
|.412
|17
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|65
|47
|.580
|—
|Milwaukee
|65
|50
|.565
|1½
|St. Louis
|58
|55
|.513
|7½
|Pittsburgh
|57
|56
|.504
|8½
|Cincinnati
|49
|64
|.434
|16½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|63
|51
|.553
|—
|Los Angeles
|62
|51
|.549
|½
|Colorado
|60
|52
|.536
|2
|San Francisco
|57
|57
|.500
|6
|San Diego
|44
|70
|.386
|19
___
|Sunday's Games
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 4, 10 innings
Philadelphia 5, Miami 3
St. Louis 2, Pittsburgh 1
Washington 2, Cincinnati 1
Colorado 5, Milwaukee 4, 11 innings
San Diego 10, Chicago Cubs 6
L.A. Dodgers 3, Houston 2
San Francisco 3, Arizona 2
|Monday's Games
Miami 2, St. Louis 1
N.Y. Mets 6, Cincinnati 4
Chicago Cubs 3, Kansas City 1
Colorado 2, Pittsburgh 0
Arizona 3, Philadelphia 2, 14 innings
Houston 3, San Francisco 1
|Tuesday's Games
Atlanta (Fried 1-4) at Washington (Rodriguez 0-1), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Houston (Keuchel 9-9) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 4-4), 3:45 p.m.
Atlanta (Newcomb 10-5) at Washington (Scherzer 15-5), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati (Romano 6-9) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 2-7), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 11-3) at Miami (Lopez 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Richard 7-10) at Milwaukee (Anderson 7-7), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 3-4) at Kansas City (Keller 4-4), 8:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Taillon 8-8) at Colorado (Bettis 5-1), 8:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Pivetta 6-9) at Arizona (Greinke 12-6), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-4) at Oakland (Manaea 10-7), 10:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.