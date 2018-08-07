This Aug. 5, 2018 photo shows a "no trespassing" sign outside the location where people camped near Amalia, N.M. Three women believed to be the mother
This Aug. 5, 2018 photo shows debris outside the location where people camped near Amalia, N.M. Three women believed to be the mothers of 11 children
CORRECTS LAST NAME TO WAHHAJ, NOT WAHHA - This combination photo provided by the Taos County Sheriff's Department shows Subhannah Wahhaj, from left, J
CORRECTS LAST NAME TO MORTON, NOT MORTEN - This photo provided by the Taos County Sheriff's Department shows Lucas Morton, left, and Siraj Wahhaj. Mor
CORRECTS LAST NAME TO WAHHAJ, NOT WAHHA - This photo provided by the Taos County Sheriff's Department shows Subhannah Wahhaj. Wahhaj and a few other w
CORRECTS LAST NAME TO MORTON, NOT MORTEN - This Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, photo released by Taos County Sheriff's Office shows Lucas Morton. Morton was ar
This photo provided by the Taos County Sheriff's Department shows Jany Leveille. Leveille and a few other women, believed to be the mothers of 11 chil
CORRECTS HER LAST NAME TO WAHHAJ, NOT WAHHAJJ - This photo provided by the Taos County Sheriff's Department shows Hujrah Wahhaj. Wahhaj and a few othe
This undated posted provided by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children shows Abdul-ghani Wahhaj, left, and his father Siraj Wahhaj, who
FILE - This Aug. 3, 2018, file photo released by Taos County Sheriff's Office shows a rural compound during an unsuccessful search for a missing boy i
FILE - This Aug. 3, 2018, file photo released by Taos County Sheriff's Office shows a rural compound during an unsuccessful search for a missing boy i
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The father of a missing Georgia boy is expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday, which could shed light on a bizarre tale of guns, exorcism and child abuse at a New Mexico compound.
Court records show that Siraj Ibn Wahhaj is scheduled to appear in Taos Magistrate Court. Georgia officials want him extradited to face a charge of abducting his son, Abdul-ghani, from the state in December when the boy was 3 years old.
The warrant says that Wahhaj told the boy's mother he wanted to perform an exorcism on his son.
Police say the search for the missing boy led them Friday to a squalid compound where they found Wahhaj, four other adults and 11 children living in filthy conditions.
The missing boy wasn't among them.