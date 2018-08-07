TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Pierre Loisel, a Canadian national who has lived in Taiwan for over 50 years was awarded Taiwan's Friendship Medal of Diplomacy on August 6, for his contributions to Taiwan spanning 54 years.

Loisel was awarded the medal by Taiwan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) for his lengthy service to Taiwan's information and communications technology (ICT) industry and for his role establishing the Canadian Trade Office, Canada's representative in the absence of official diplomatic ties, reported CNA.

Loisel, a computer engineer who first traveled to Taiwan in 1964, helped U.S. giant Hewlett-Packard (HP) establish its Taiwan office and was pivotal to the launch of the Chinese computer interface.

Loisel also helped numerous Taiwanese government departments and companies use computer automated engineering. The Ministry of Communications, CPC Corp, and Taiwan Power Corporation are some beneficiaries.

Since retiring, Loisel has kept himself busy as an organic vegetable farmer and has become an environmental champion.

The award paves the way for Loisel to become a Taiwanese citizen. He previously applied for citizenship, but was rejected because he is unwilling to renounce his Canadian citizenship.

Loisel is now eligible for Taiwanese citizenship, because of a 2016 revision to the Nationality Act, which allows foreigners who have made special contributions to Taiwan to receive Taiwanese citizenship without forgoing their original citizenship.