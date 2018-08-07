FILE - In this Tuesday, July 31, 2018, file photo, a firefighter runs while trying to save a home as a wildfire tears through Lakeport, Calif. The res
FILE - In this Monday, July 30, 2018, file photo, a firefighter runs from a burning structure, in Finley, Calif. Authorities say a rapidly expanding N
Two spectators watch as smoke from a wildfire burning near the Holy Jim area rises in the distance, Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, in Lake Forest, Calif. Autho
A hot spot flares along High Valley Road during the Ranch Fire on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, in Lake County, Calif. (Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee v
Helicopters attack a hot spot on New Long Valley Road during the Ranch Fire, Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, in Lake County, Calif. (Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacra
A tree burns from the inside during the Ranch Fire in Clearlake Oaks, Calif., on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Josh Edelson)
A plume of smoke from a wildfire burning near the Holy Jim area looms in the distance Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, in Lake Forest, Calif. Authorities have ev
Smoke from a wildfire rises in the sky on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, in Lake County, Calif. (Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP)
FILE - In this Tuesday, July 31, 2018, file photo, a fire crew from San Luis Obispo County keeps an eye on an advancing wildfire from the perimeter of
FILE - In this Tuesday, July 31, 2018, file photo, bulldozer operators and their machines build containment lines while battling the River Fire in Lak
FILE - In this Tuesday, July 31, 2018, file photo, with fire burning on multiple sides, a deer stands behind a fence as the River Fire tears though La
FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, file photo, a truck passes by flames during the Ranch Fire in Clearlake Oaks, Calif. Authorities say a rapidly ex
FILE - In this Monday, July 30, 2018, file photo, an air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire burning near Lakeport, Calif. Authorities say a rapidly
LAKEPORT, Calif. (AP) — Northern California is grappling with the largest wildfire in California history, breaking a record set only months earlier.
Experts say this may become the new normal as climate change coupled with the expansion of homes into undeveloped areas creates more intense and devastating blazes.
On Monday, twin fires north of San Francisco burning just miles apart became the largest collective wildfire in state history after destroying more than 443 square miles of forest and rural areas. That's nearly the size of Los Angeles.
The so-called Mendocino Complex fire is only a couple of square miles larger than a deadly blaze last December but it's still growing.
Officials say the twin fires threaten 11,300 buildings.
In all, more than 14,000 firefighters are battling major blazes throughout California.