By  Associated Press
2018/08/07 13:18
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 93 365 89 125 .342
Altuve Hou 104 407 64 134 .329
JMartinez Bos 106 407 80 132 .324
MMachado Bal 96 365 48 115 .315
Trout LAA 109 372 82 115 .309
Simmons LAA 102 385 55 118 .306
Segura Sea 106 436 73 133 .305
Merrifield KC 108 424 54 129 .304
Benintendi Bos 106 411 77 124 .302
MDuffy TB 93 366 39 110 .301
Home Runs

JoRamirez, Cleveland, 33; JMartinez, Boston, 33; KDavis, Oakland, 31; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Gallo, Texas, 29; NCruz, Seattle, 29; Lindor, Cleveland, 27; Judge, New York, 26; Betts, Boston, 26; 2 tied at 25.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 93; KDavis, Oakland, 86; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 83; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 80; Bregman, Houston, 71; NCruz, Seattle, 71; Haniger, Seattle, 69; Lowrie, Oakland, 68; 4 tied at 67.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 14-4; Severino, New York, 14-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 14-6; Carrasco, Cleveland, 13-5; Morton, Houston, 12-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-6; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; Sale, Boston, 11-4; 3 tied at 11-6.