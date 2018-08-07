MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — An experimental coral reef modeled after the lost city of Atlantis is spreading across the ocean floor off the coast of Miami Beach. It's brimming with coral and schools of colorful fish, a lively complement to its human population. This is an underwater cemetery, and now it's undergoing a massive expansion.

The Neptune Memorial Reef is already home to the cremated remains of 1,500 people. The expansion will make room for 4,000 memorials over 16 acres, about 40 feet deep. Placements start around $1,500 and can go up to $8,000, for specialized concrete structures mixed with ashes or for prominent spots in the city.

Environmental experts studying the reef says it supports more than 65 different fish, shrimp and lobster and 75 other species including sponges, soft and hard corals.