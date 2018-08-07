In this July 19, 2018 photo, a large gray angelfish swims near a stairway at the Neptune Memorial Reef near Miami Beach, Fla. It took nearly four year
In this July 19, 2018 photo, Will Payne, left, and his guide Pedro Cinta, right, descend down a line to the Neptune Memorial Reef where they will watc
In this July 19, 2018 photo, Jim Hutslar, operations director for Neptune Memorial Reef, prepares to install a memorial plaque for Buel and Linda Payn
In this July 19, 2018 photo, Jim Hutslar, operations director for the Neptune Memorial Reef, affixes a cement baluster mixed with the cremated remains
In this July 19, 2018 photo, a lion sculpture is sits among parts for a new section of the Neptune Memorial Reef near Miami Beach, Fla. The Neptune Me
In this July 19, 2018 photo, Will Payne, takes a video of a section under construction of the Neptune Memorial Reef after having watched the installat
In this July 19, 2018 photo, Ray Lowenstein with Neptune Memorial Reef, gives a tour of the site near Miami Beach, Fla. The Neptune Memorial Reef, an
In this July 19, 2018 photo, Will Payne swims through a section under construction of Neptune Memorial Reef where he will watch the installation of a
In this July 19, 2018 photo, Jim Hutslar, right, operations director for Neptune Memorial Reef, and Will Payne, left, look at a memorial plaque for fo
In this July 19, 2018 photo, Jim Hutslar, right, operations director for Neptune Memorial Reef, and Ray Lowenstein, left, prepare to install a memoria
In this Thursday, July 19, 2018 photo, guide Pedro Cinta descends down a line to the Neptune Memorial Reef where he will lead Will Payne to watch the
In this July 19, 2018 photo, Daniel Payne, right, and his wife Nivida hug after watching the installation a memorial plaque for for Payne's parents, B
In this July 19, 2018 photo, Will Payne, left, Joan Tippy, center, and her husband Craig Tippy, right, prepare to throw flowers into the sea after hav
In this July 19, 2018 photo, family members of Buel and Linda Payne snorkel to watch the installation of a memorial plaque for the couple at the Neptu
In this July 19, 2018 photo, Jim Hutslar, right, operations director for the Neptune Memorial Reef, addresses family members of Buel and Linda Payne a
In this July 19, 2018 photo, Will Payne, right, and three generations of his family throw flowers into the sea after a memorial plaque for Payne's par
In this July 19, 2018 photo, Will Payne says his final goodbyes at a memorial plaque for his parents, Buel and Linda Payne, affixed to at cement balus
In this July 19, 2018 photo, a memorial plaque for Buel and Linda Payne, affixed to a cement baluster mixed with their ashes, is displayed near Miami
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — An experimental coral reef modeled after the lost city of Atlantis is spreading across the ocean floor off the coast of Miami Beach. It's brimming with coral and schools of colorful fish, a lively complement to its human population. This is an underwater cemetery, and now it's undergoing a massive expansion.
The Neptune Memorial Reef is already home to the cremated remains of 1,500 people. The expansion will make room for 4,000 memorials over 16 acres, about 40 feet deep. Placements start around $1,500 and can go up to $8,000, for specialized concrete structures mixed with ashes or for prominent spots in the city.
Environmental experts studying the reef says it supports more than 65 different fish, shrimp and lobster and 75 other species including sponges, soft and hard corals.