WESTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — President Donald Trump's preferred congressional candidate — and his signature tax cuts — are about to be tested in battleground Ohio in the season's final high-stakes special election.

The midsummer affair comes as Trump's shadow looms over primary contests in four other states. None is bigger than Kansas, where the Republican president roiled the governor's race by opposing the sitting Republican governor on the eve of the election.

Tuesday's elections, like dozens before them, pit the strength of the Republican president's fiery coalition against the Democratic Party's anti-Trump resistance. The results will help determine the political landscape — and Trump's standing within his own party — just three months before November's midterm elections.

Voters in Ohio and Kansas join those across Missouri, Michigan and Washington state at the ballot box.