BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The protégé of a powerful ex-Colombian president will be sworn in as the country's new leader Tuesday, tasked with steering forward the implementation of a peace accord with leftist rebels that remains on shaky ground.

Forty-two-year-old Ivan Duque will be Colombia's youngest chief of state ever elected in a popular vote. He takes office as coca production is soaring, holdout armed groups are battling for territory and killings of social activists have raised concerns about peace prospects.

Duque describes himself as a centrist who will unite Colombia at a time when many are still fiercely divided over the peace agreement that ended more than five decades of bloody conflict. His detractors fear he will be little more than a puppet for Alvaro Uribe, the ex-president who has opposed the accord.