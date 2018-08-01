  1. Home
  2. World

Christians in Beijing issue statement condemning Communist suppression

In face of oppression, an alliance of 48 underground churches demand that China's government respect humans rights and freedom of religion

By Duncan DeAeth,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/07 11:51

(By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In Beijing, China an alliance of underground churches have issued a joint public statement condemning the unwarranted interference of the Communist state in their religious activities and in the lives of Christians in the country.

According to reports 48 unsanctioned churches, also referred to as “Family Churches” (家庭教會) have issued a joint statement to draw attention to the unprovoked persecution by the Communist party, which has been steadily escalating since February this year, when China began new diplomatic talks with the Vatican.

The statement respectfully asks the government in Beijing to respect the basic rights and freedoms of the Christian community, and allow them to worship in peace. The statement also says that the believers are willing to pay any price for their faith, reports UDN.

The statement references Articles three and six of the CCP’s Constitution which specifically states that human rights and religious freedom must be protected and respected. The alliance claims that the underground churches are not the enemy of the party.

VOA reports that the language of the statement may indicate that underground churches are changing their tactics to take a more active stance to engage with the government, where in the past they generally took a stoic posture, silently enduring the obstructions and acts of repression by government agents.

Shifting demographics may have something to do with the change in tactics indicated by the joint statement. UDN quotes a young Christian living in Beijing as saying that young people are more willing to stand up and challenge the state in defense of their rights. “We Christians will not endure as silently as Christians did in the 1990s,” the source said.
Christian believers in China
censorship in China
Christianity
Catholicism

RELATED ARTICLES

China bans live-action Winnie the Pooh movie 'Christopher Robin'
China bans live-action Winnie the Pooh movie 'Christopher Robin'
2018/08/04 16:40
China: Tibetan students banned from religious activities
China: Tibetan students banned from religious activities
2018/07/25 09:05
Chinese government hides pictures of Xi, fearing defacement
Chinese government hides pictures of Xi, fearing defacement
2018/07/15 12:29
Monument honoring Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo unveiled in Taipei 
Monument honoring Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo unveiled in Taipei 
2018/07/14 13:12
Disappearance of 'Ink Girl' in China spurs others to deface Xi Jinping images
Disappearance of 'Ink Girl' in China spurs others to deface Xi Jinping images
2018/07/10 12:38