TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In Beijing, China an alliance of underground churches have issued a joint public statement condemning the unwarranted interference of the Communist state in their religious activities and in the lives of Christians in the country.



According to reports 48 unsanctioned churches, also referred to as “Family Churches” (家庭教會) have issued a joint statement to draw attention to the unprovoked persecution by the Communist party, which has been steadily escalating since February this year, when China began new diplomatic talks with the Vatican.



The statement respectfully asks the government in Beijing to respect the basic rights and freedoms of the Christian community, and allow them to worship in peace. The statement also says that the believers are willing to pay any price for their faith, reports UDN.



The statement references Articles three and six of the CCP’s Constitution which specifically states that human rights and religious freedom must be protected and respected. The alliance claims that the underground churches are not the enemy of the party.



VOA reports that the language of the statement may indicate that underground churches are changing their tactics to take a more active stance to engage with the government, where in the past they generally took a stoic posture, silently enduring the obstructions and acts of repression by government agents.

Shifting demographics may have something to do with the change in tactics indicated by the joint statement. UDN quotes a young Christian living in Beijing as saying that young people are more willing to stand up and challenge the state in defense of their rights. “We Christians will not endure as silently as Christians did in the 1990s,” the source said.