TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Though today is considered the first day of Autumn in the lunisolar calendar, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) has issued high temperature warnings are being issued in counties and cities in Taiwan.

Today is "Liqiu" (立秋), the first day of Fall under the 24 solar terms of the lunisolar calendar, but far from cool, fall-like weather, northern Taiwan is expected to soar to 36 degrees Celsius, including in New Taipei City, Taoyuan city, Taipei City and the eastern half of Yilan County, with an orange light heat alert issued for those areas. Meanwhile, a yellow light alert has been issued for Northern Hsinchu County, Hsinchu City, Miaoli County, southern Kaohsiung City and the eastern half of Hualien County.

WeatherRisk Explore Inc. President Peng Chi-ming (彭啟明) said highs by noon will climb to 33 to 36 degrees Celsius, and he reminded the public to apply sunscreen, take precautions to avoid heatstroke, and be advised of possible afternoon thunderstorms.

Typhoon Shanshan is continuing to move in a northwesterly direction toward the southeastern part of Japan and is not expected to affect Taiwan directly. A tropical depression has formed east of the Philippines, and though conditions are not yet considered favorable for the development of a typhoon, it will be closely monitored.



CWB map of heat warnings issued for Taiwan.

Yesterday, Taipei baked with residents scorched by a heat index of 43 degrees Celsius by midday and more such sweltering temperatures are expected to continue until the end of the month, according to the CWB.

Next TV weatherman Lee Fu-cheng (李富城) said that although today is Liqiu (立秋), or the official day of autumn on the lunisolar calendar, when the heat of summer starts to subside, Taiwan will continue to see hot temperatures until the end of August. Lee says that not until the end of Sanfu (三伏), the three hottest periods of the year in the lunisolar calendar, will temperatures start to cool.

Sanfu usually is typically divided in three sections from mid July to mid August, which this year are during the following periods: July 17 to July 27, July 27 to Aug. 16, and Aug 16 to Aug 25.