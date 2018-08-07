BC-SOC--Brazilian Results

BRASILIA, BRAZIL (AP) — Results from Brazilian football:
|Wednesday's Match
Santos 0, Cruzeiro 1
|Thursday's Matches
Gremio 1, Flamengo 1
Corinthians 1, Chapecoense 0
EC Bahia BA 0, Palmeiras 0
|Saturday's Matches
Botafogo 0, Santos 0
Gremio 2, Flamengo 0
|Sunday's Matches
Corinthians 0, Atletico Paranaense 0
Vitoria 1, Cruzeiro 1
Parana Clube PR 0, Ceara CE 1
Sao Paulo 2, Vasco Da Gama 1
America Mineiro 0, Palmeiras 0
Fluminense 1, EC Bahia BA 1
Sport Recife 1, Chapecoense 1
|Monday's Match
Atletico Mineiro 0, Internacional 1