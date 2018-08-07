  1. Home
BC-SOC--Brazilian Results

By  Associated Press
2018/08/07 10:19
BC-SOC--Brazilian Results Brazilian Football Results

BRASILIA, BRAZIL (AP) — Results from Brazilian football:

Copa do Brasil
Wednesday's Match

Santos 0, Cruzeiro 1

Thursday's Matches

Gremio 1, Flamengo 1

Corinthians 1, Chapecoense 0

EC Bahia BA 0, Palmeiras 0

Brasileiro Serie A
Saturday's Matches

Botafogo 0, Santos 0

Gremio 2, Flamengo 0

Sunday's Matches

Corinthians 0, Atletico Paranaense 0

Vitoria 1, Cruzeiro 1

Parana Clube PR 0, Ceara CE 1

Sao Paulo 2, Vasco Da Gama 1

America Mineiro 0, Palmeiras 0

Fluminense 1, EC Bahia BA 1

Sport Recife 1, Chapecoense 1

Monday's Match

Atletico Mineiro 0, Internacional 1