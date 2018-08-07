|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|79
|34
|.699
|—
|New York
|68
|42
|.618
|9½
|Tampa Bay
|56
|56
|.500
|22½
|Toronto
|51
|60
|.459
|27
|Baltimore
|34
|78
|.304
|44½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|62
|49
|.559
|—
|Minnesota
|52
|59
|.468
|10
|Detroit
|47
|65
|.420
|15½
|Chicago
|41
|70
|.369
|21
|Kansas City
|34
|77
|.306
|28
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|71
|42
|.628
|—
|Oakland
|67
|46
|.593
|4
|Seattle
|64
|48
|.571
|6½
|Los Angeles
|55
|58
|.487
|16
|Texas
|49
|64
|.434
|22
|Sunday's Games
Chicago White Sox 8, Tampa Bay 7
Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 3
Minnesota 6, Kansas City 5
Baltimore 9, Texas 6
Oakland 6, Detroit 0
L.A. Dodgers 3, Houston 2
Seattle 6, Toronto 3
Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 4, 10 innings
|Monday's Games
Cleveland 10, Minnesota 0
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Houston at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Houston (Keuchel 9-9) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 4-4), 3:45 p.m.
Boston (Pomeranz 1-5) at Toronto (Stroman 4-8), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Cobb 3-14) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Mejia 1-0) at Cleveland (Carrasco 13-5), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Hernandez 8-9) at Texas (Colon 5-10), 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 6-4) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-9), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 3-4) at Kansas City (Keller 4-4), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-4) at Oakland (Manaea 10-7), 10:05 p.m.
Detroit (Turner 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 6-7), 10:07 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Seattle at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.