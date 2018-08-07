Water supplied to Taiwan’s outlying Kinmen County from Fujian province on the other side of the strait is not free nor a gift, and misrepresentation of this fact by China is strongly condemned, the Mainland Affairs Council said Aug. 5.



China’s attempt to portray this strictly commercial agreement as a policy favoring Taiwan is aimed at driving a wedge among the people, the MAC said. The government is paying NT$9.86 (US$0.32) per supplied ton as per the terms of a 2015 agreement, the council added.



According to the MAC, the launch of the water pipeline earlier the same day in Kinmen is the result of five years of government efforts and NT$1.35 billion in expenditures aimed at ensuring residents and businesses no longer face shortages during dry periods. This project has been fully supported by the government since day one and never subject to ruling or opposition party politics, the council said



The MAC said its suggestion that Kinmen County Government launch the system as planned but reschedule the official ceremony was reasonable and made out of consideration for the feelings of the people following last month’s politically motivated decision to strip Taichung City in central Taiwan of the 2019 East Asian Youth Games.



China’s strategy of suppressing Taiwan’s international space and trying to buy the people using so-called united front tactics is plainly evident to all, the council said, adding that attempting to blame the government for this state of affairs makes no sense.



The MAC said the government will continue handling cross-strait relations in accordance with the ROC Constitution, Act Governing Relations between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area and related laws and regulations.



According to the council, China should recognize the government’s goodwill in this regard and accept that both sides must shoulder responsibility for maintaining peace and stability across the strait. It should also take a rational and pragmatic approach to exchanges, recognize the cross-strait reality and respect the opinion of the Taiwan people, the MAC said.



Unconditional dialogue remains the best way to achieve win-win results for the benefit of the people and the region, the council added.