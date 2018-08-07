TOP STORIES:

CRI--ENGLAND-STOKES TRIAL

BRISTOL, England — Ben Stokes, one of the world's most expensive cricket players, knocked two men unconscious in a street brawl after flicking a cigarette end at gay men he mocked outside a nightclub, the prosecution says at the England star's trial. SENT: 460 words, photos.

OLY--EQUESTRIAN-SEX ABUSE

An equestrian judge got kicked out in the middle of a horse show in Pennsylvania after officials discovered a five-year-old assault case against him had been long closed. The case didn't involve the sport or minors, but organizers said they would err on the side of caution. The case offers an eye-opening window into the far-reaching, sometimes unintended consequences, of the U.S. Olympic sports movement's mission to combat sex abuse. By Eddie Pells. SENT: 1,400 words, photos.

GLF--PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

ST. LOUIS — Bellerive will be a new experience for just about everyone at the US PGA Championship. It hasn't hosted the world's best players in 10 years, and with the last major ending just 15 days ago, Jordan Spieth and so many others figured they would just wait until they arrived to learn the course. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 760 words, photos.

— With:

— GLF--PGA-TWO ZACH JOHNSONS — There are two Zach Johnsons roaming the US PGA Championship. By Eddie Pells. SENT: 860 words, photos.

ZIMBABWE-TENNIS AMID TUMULT

HARARE, Zimbabwe — As Zimbabwean soldiers opened fire on rioters, protesters and bystanders after a disputed election, teenagers in an International Tennis Federation tournament were playing each other on hard courts a fd , zew miles from the deadly violence. The decision to stick it out through tense times last week was based on security assessments by the London-based ITF and Zimbabwean tennis officials such as Cliff Nhokwara, who often quizzed the young players. By Christopher Torchia. SENT: 650 words, photos.

Other stories:

— EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS — Teenage swimmer Kolesnikov adds gold, silver to medal haul. By Eric Willemsen. SENT: 660 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.