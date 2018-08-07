  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/08/07 05:27
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Arsenal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bournemouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brighton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Burnley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cardiff 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chelsea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Crystal Palace 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Everton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fulham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Huddersfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Leicester 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Liverpool 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
ch-Man City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Man United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Newcastle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Southampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tottenham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Watford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
West Ham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wolverhampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

ch-Championship Winner

Friday, Aug. 10

Man United vs. Leicester 1900 GMT

Saturday, Aug. 11

Newcastle vs. Tottenham 1130 GMT

Fulham vs. Crystal Palace 1400 GMT

Huddersfield vs. Chelsea 1400 GMT

Bournemouth vs. Cardiff 1400 GMT

Watford vs. Brighton 1400 GMT

Wolverhampton vs. Everton 1630 GMT

Sunday, Aug. 12

Southampton vs. Burnley 1230 GMT

Liverpool vs. West Ham 1230 GMT

Arsenal vs. Man City 1500 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Brentford 1 1 0 0 5 1 3
Aston Villa 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
Leeds 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
Wigan 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
Swansea 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Derby 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Bolton 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Preston 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Blackburn 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
Norwich 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
Birmingham 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
Middlesbrough 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
Ipswich 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
Millwall 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
Bristol City 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Nottingham Forest 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Sheffield Wednesday 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
Sheffield United 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
West Brom 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Reading 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
QPR 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Stoke 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
Hull 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
Rotherham 1 0 0 1 1 5 0
Friday, Aug. 3

Reading 1, Derby 2

Saturday, Aug. 4

Bristol City 1, Nottingham Forest 1

West Brom 1, Bolton 2

Birmingham 2, Norwich 2

Preston 1, QPR 0

Brentford 5, Rotherham 1

Millwall 2, Middlesbrough 2

Wigan 3, Sheffield Wednesday 2

Ipswich 2, Blackburn 2

Sheffield United 1, Swansea 2

Sunday, Aug. 5

Leeds 3, Stoke 1

Monday, Aug. 6

Hull 1, Aston Villa 3

Tuesday, Aug. 7

Nottingham Forest vs. West Brom 1845 GMT

Middlesbrough vs. Sheffield United 1845 GMT

Saturday, Aug. 11

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Hull 1400 GMT

Middlesbrough vs. Birmingham 1400 GMT

Bolton vs. Bristol City 1400 GMT

Norwich vs. West Brom 1400 GMT

Swansea vs. Preston 1400 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. Reading 1400 GMT

Blackburn vs. Millwall 1400 GMT

QPR vs. Sheffield United 1400 GMT

Aston Villa vs. Wigan 1400 GMT

Rotherham vs. Ipswich 1400 GMT

Stoke vs. Brentford 1400 GMT

Derby vs. Leeds 1630 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Barnsley 1 1 0 0 4 0 3
Gillingham 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Doncaster 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
Sunderland 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Peterborough 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Rochdale 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Walsall 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Scunthorpe 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Bradford 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
AFC Wimbledon 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Portsmouth 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Blackpool 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Wycombe 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Southend 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
Burton Albion 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Charlton 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Bristol Rovers 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Plymouth 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Coventry 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Fleetwood Town 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Luton Town 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Shrewsbury 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Accrington Stanley 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
Oxford United 1 0 0 1 0 4 0
Saturday, Aug. 4

Sunderland 2, Charlton 1

Fleetwood Town 0, AFC Wimbledon 1

Shrewsbury 0, Bradford 1

Southend 2, Doncaster 3

Barnsley 4, Oxford United 0

Peterborough 2, Bristol Rovers 1

Wycombe 0, Blackpool 0

Accrington Stanley 0, Gillingham 2

Burton Albion 1, Rochdale 2

Portsmouth 1, Luton Town 0

Walsall 2, Plymouth 1

Coventry 1, Scunthorpe 2

Saturday, Aug. 11

AFC Wimbledon vs. Coventry 1400 GMT

Scunthorpe vs. Walsall 1400 GMT

Doncaster vs. Wycombe 1400 GMT

Oxford United vs. Fleetwood Town 1400 GMT

Gillingham vs. Burton Albion 1400 GMT

Charlton vs. Shrewsbury 1400 GMT

Bradford vs. Barnsley 1400 GMT

Luton Town vs. Sunderland 1400 GMT

Plymouth vs. Southend 1400 GMT

Rochdale vs. Peterborough 1400 GMT

Blackpool vs. Portsmouth 1400 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. Accrington Stanley 1400 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Crewe 1 1 0 0 6 0 3
Forest Green 1 1 0 0 4 1 3
Port Vale 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
Mansfield Town 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
Exeter 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
Swindon 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
Milton Keynes Dons 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Bury 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Crawley Town 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Lincoln City 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Tranmere 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
Stevenage 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
Notts County 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Colchester 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Macclesfield 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
Oldham 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Yeovil 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Northampton 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Cheltenham 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Carlisle 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
Grimsby Town 1 0 0 1 1 4 0
Newport County 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
Cambridge United 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
Morecambe 1 0 0 1 0 6 0
Saturday, Aug. 4

Mansfield Town 3, Newport County 0

Swindon 3, Macclesfield 2

Northampton 0, Lincoln City 1

Cheltenham 0, Crawley Town 1

Exeter 3, Carlisle 1

Crewe 6, Morecambe 0

Port Vale 3, Cambridge United 0

Bury 1, Yeovil 0

Oldham 1, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Stevenage 2, Tranmere 2

Notts County 0, Colchester 0

Grimsby Town 1, Forest Green 4

Saturday, Aug. 11

Macclesfield vs. Grimsby Town 1400 GMT

Cambridge United vs. Notts County 1400 GMT

Tranmere vs. Cheltenham 1400 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Bury 1400 GMT

Crawley Town vs. Stevenage 1400 GMT

Lincoln City vs. Swindon 1400 GMT

Carlisle vs. Northampton 1400 GMT

Forest Green vs. Oldham 1400 GMT

Morecambe vs. Exeter 1400 GMT

Yeovil vs. Mansfield Town 1400 GMT

Newport County vs. Crewe 1400 GMT

Colchester vs. Port Vale 1400 GMT