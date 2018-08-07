  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2018/08/07 05:27
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

England Championship
Friday's Match

Reading 1, Derby 2

Saturday's Matches

Bristol City 1, Nottingham Forest 1

West Brom 1, Bolton 2

Birmingham 2, Norwich 2

Preston 1, QPR 0

Brentford 5, Rotherham 1

Millwall 2, Middlesbrough 2

Wigan 3, Sheffield Wednesday 2

Ipswich 2, Blackburn 2

Sheffield United 1, Swansea 2

Sunday's Match

Leeds 3, Stoke 1

Monday's Match

Hull 1, Aston Villa 3

Tuesday's Matches

Nottingham Forest vs. West Brom

Middlesbrough vs. Sheffield United

England League One
Saturday's Matches

Sunderland 2, Charlton 1

Fleetwood Town 0, AFC Wimbledon 1

Shrewsbury 0, Bradford 1

Southend 2, Doncaster 3

Barnsley 4, Oxford United 0

Peterborough 2, Bristol Rovers 1

Wycombe 0, Blackpool 0

Accrington Stanley 0, Gillingham 2

Burton Albion 1, Rochdale 2

Portsmouth 1, Luton Town 0

Walsall 2, Plymouth 1

Coventry 1, Scunthorpe 2

England League Two
Saturday's Matches

Mansfield Town 3, Newport County 0

Swindon 3, Macclesfield Town 2

Northampton 0, Lincoln City 1

Cheltenham 0, Crawley Town 1

Exeter 3, Carlisle 1

Crewe 6, Morecambe 0

Port Vale 3, Cambridge United 0

Bury 1, Yeovil 0

Oldham 1, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Stevenage 2, Tranmere Rovers 2

Notts County 0, Colchester 0

Grimsby Town 1, Forest Green Rovers 4