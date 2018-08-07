NEW YORK (AP) — A study finds U.S. patients who accepted kidneys infected with hepatitis C were later cured.

Doctors reported Monday their new organs are working fine thanks to medication that got rid of the virus.

Compared to patients who received uninfected organs, their new kidneys work just as well, even a year after the procedure. Results were published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine.

This was a small experiment involving just 20 patients. But researchers say it suggests that organs currently going to waste might help speed transplants for patients who wait years to get one.

The procedure is costly, but not as expensive or physically exhausting as spending years on dialysis.