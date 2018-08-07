  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2018/08/07 03:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Aug 274.00 274.00 270.05 272.10 Down 3.25
Sep 275.55 275.85 270.65 273.15 Down 3.20
Oct 275.80 276.15 271.85 273.85 Down 3.30
Nov 274.05 275.00 274.05 274.55 Down 3.35
Dec 277.15 277.95 272.90 275.20 Down 3.35
Jan 276.60 276.60 276.25 276.25 Down 3.35
Feb 277.10 Down 3.40
Mar 280.10 280.30 275.90 277.80 Down 3.35
Apr 277.75 278.70 277.75 278.70 Down 3.35
May 281.20 281.20 277.50 279.40 Down 3.35
Jun 281.85 281.85 279.45 280.30 Down 3.35
Jul 282.50 282.55 279.75 280.95 Down 3.35
Aug 281.75 Down 3.35
Sep 281.25 282.45 281.20 282.35 Down 3.30
Oct 283.05 Down 3.35
Nov 283.45 Down 3.30
Dec 283.75 Down 3.35
Jan 284.40 Down 3.40
Feb 284.65 Down 3.30
Mar 284.85 Down 3.30
Apr 285.40 Down 3.30
May 285.80 Down 3.20
Jun 286.25 Down 3.20
Jul 286.55 Down 3.20
Sep 286.65 Down 3.20
Dec 286.80 Down 3.20
Mar 286.85 Down 3.20
May 286.90 Down 3.20
Jul 286.95 Down 3.20
Sep 287.00 Down 3.20
Dec 287.05 Down 3.20
Mar 287.10 Down 3.20
May 287.15 Down 3.20
Jul 287.20 Down 3.20
Sep 287.25 Down 3.20
Dec 287.30 Down 3.20
Mar 287.35 Down 3.20
May 287.40 Down 3.20
Jul 287.45 Down 3.20