New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Aug
|274.00
|274.00
|270.05
|272.10 Down 3.25
|Sep
|275.55
|275.85
|270.65
|273.15 Down 3.20
|Oct
|275.80
|276.15
|271.85
|273.85 Down 3.30
|Nov
|274.05
|275.00
|274.05
|274.55 Down 3.35
|Dec
|277.15
|277.95
|272.90
|275.20 Down 3.35
|Jan
|276.60
|276.60
|276.25
|276.25 Down 3.35
|Feb
|277.10 Down 3.40
|Mar
|280.10
|280.30
|275.90
|277.80 Down 3.35
|Apr
|277.75
|278.70
|277.75
|278.70 Down 3.35
|May
|281.20
|281.20
|277.50
|279.40 Down 3.35
|Jun
|281.85
|281.85
|279.45
|280.30 Down 3.35
|Jul
|282.50
|282.55
|279.75
|280.95 Down 3.35
|Aug
|281.75 Down 3.35
|Sep
|281.25
|282.45
|281.20
|282.35 Down 3.30
|Oct
|283.05 Down 3.35
|Nov
|283.45 Down 3.30
|Dec
|283.75 Down 3.35
|Jan
|284.40 Down 3.40
|Feb
|284.65 Down 3.30
|Mar
|284.85 Down 3.30
|Apr
|285.40 Down 3.30
|May
|285.80 Down 3.20
|Jun
|286.25 Down 3.20
|Jul
|286.55 Down 3.20
|Sep
|286.65 Down 3.20
|Dec
|286.80 Down 3.20
|Mar
|286.85 Down 3.20
|May
|286.90 Down 3.20
|Jul
|286.95 Down 3.20
|Sep
|287.00 Down 3.20
|Dec
|287.05 Down 3.20
|Mar
|287.10 Down 3.20
|May
|287.15 Down 3.20
|Jul
|287.20 Down 3.20
|Sep
|287.25 Down 3.20
|Dec
|287.30 Down 3.20
|Mar
|287.35 Down 3.20
|May
|287.40 Down 3.20
|Jul
|287.45 Down 3.20