BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Sep
|2170
|Up
|56
|Sep
|2036
|2127
|2035
|2122
|Up
|76
|Oct
|2170
|Up
|56
|Dec
|2100
|2174
|2100
|2170
|Up
|56
|Mar
|2143
|2204
|2137
|2199
|Up
|50
|May
|2159
|2217
|2150
|2211
|Up
|48
|Jul
|2170
|2229
|2160
|2225
|Up
|50
|Sep
|2178
|2236
|2170
|2233
|Up
|50
|Dec
|2181
|2235
|2172
|2233
|Up
|49
|Mar
|2189
|2241
|2189
|2240
|Up
|48
|May
|2245
|Up
|49
|Jul
|2258
|Up
|20