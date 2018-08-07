BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Sep 2170 Up 56 Sep 2036 2127 2035 2122 Up 76 Oct 2170 Up 56 Dec 2100 2174 2100 2170 Up 56 Mar 2143 2204 2137 2199 Up 50 May 2159 2217 2150 2211 Up 48 Jul 2170 2229 2160 2225 Up 50 Sep 2178 2236 2170 2233 Up 50 Dec 2181 2235 2172 2233 Up 49 Mar 2189 2241 2189 2240 Up 48 May 2245 Up 49 Jul 2258 Up 20