New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Sep
|112.00
|Up
|.90
|Sep
|107.65
|110.15
|107.20
|108.75
|Up
|1.00
|Oct
|112.00
|Up
|.90
|Dec
|111.10
|113.35
|110.60
|112.00
|Up
|.90
|Mar
|114.65
|116.80
|114.10
|115.50
|Up
|.90
|May
|117.05
|119.20
|116.50
|117.90
|Up
|.90
|Jul
|119.40
|121.60
|119.15
|120.30
|Up
|.90
|Sep
|121.75
|123.70
|121.70
|122.65
|Up
|.90
|Dec
|125.05
|127.10
|125.05
|126.05
|Up
|.90
|Mar
|128.55
|130.15
|128.55
|129.30
|Up
|.85
|May
|131.35
|Up
|.85
|Jul
|133.35
|Up
|.80
|Sep
|135.35
|Up
|.75
|Dec
|138.00
|Up
|.75
|Mar
|140.50
|Up
|.75
|May
|142.30
|Up
|.75
|Jul
|143.65
|Up
|.75