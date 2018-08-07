  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/08/07 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Sep 112.00 Up .90
Sep 107.65 110.15 107.20 108.75 Up 1.00
Oct 112.00 Up .90
Dec 111.10 113.35 110.60 112.00 Up .90
Mar 114.65 116.80 114.10 115.50 Up .90
May 117.05 119.20 116.50 117.90 Up .90
Jul 119.40 121.60 119.15 120.30 Up .90
Sep 121.75 123.70 121.70 122.65 Up .90
Dec 125.05 127.10 125.05 126.05 Up .90
Mar 128.55 130.15 128.55 129.30 Up .85
May 131.35 Up .85
Jul 133.35 Up .80
Sep 135.35 Up .75
Dec 138.00 Up .75
Mar 140.50 Up .75
May 142.30 Up .75
Jul 143.65 Up .75