AP Source: Demi Lovato released from hospital

NEW YORK (AP) — Demi Lovato has checked out of the hospital she was rushed to two weeks ago for a reported overdose.

A person close to Lovato says she was released from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles over the weekend. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person wasn't allowed to speak publicly about the topic.

Lovato was hospitalized on July 24.

The 25-year-old said Sunday on Instagram she remains committed to overcoming addiction. She thanked her fans, family and team, and wrote, "I will keep fighting."

The singer-actress has spoken about her struggles with an eating disorder, self-mutilation, drugs and alcohol. She celebrated six years of sobriety in March but recently relapsed.