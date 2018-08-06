BC-GLF--Ryder Cup Points

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|Le Golf National
|Guyancourt, France
|Sept. 28-30
|Through Aug. 5
|x-clinched berth
|United States
|1. x-Dustin Johnson
|9,435.287
|2. x-Brooks Koepka
|9,338.471
|3. x-Justin Thomas
|8,427.053
|4. x-Patrick Reed
|7,821.880
|5. Bubba Watson
|5,584.137
|6. Jordan Spieth
|5,199.806
|7. Rickie Fowler
|4,724.491
|8. Webb Simpson
|4,365.058
|9. Bryson DeChambeau
|4,316.107
|10. Phil Mickelson
|4,207.953
|11. Xander Schauffele
|3,851.453
|12. Matt Kuchar
|3,843.696
|13. Tony Finau
|3,462.099
|14. Kyle Stanley
|3,434.166
|15. Kevin Kisner
|3,398.500
|Europe
|European Points
|1. Francesco Molinari
|5,748,813.79
|2. Justin Rose
|4,372,092.40
|3. Tyrrell Hatton
|3,986,883.27
|4. Tommy Fleetwood
|3,605,568.97
|5. Thorbjorn Olesen
|3,468,247.09
|6. Rory McIlroy
|3,450,618.25
|7. Alex Noren
|3,440,426.01
|8. Jon Rahm
|2,983,922.29
|9. Russell Knox
|2,596,941.73
|10. Eddie Pepperell
|2,450,772.29
|World Points
|1. Justin Rose
|357.50
|2. Francesco Molinari
|347.25
|3. Rory McIlroy
|305.92
|4. Tommy Fleetwood
|296.11
|5. Jon Rahm
|286.68
|6. Alex Noren
|252.62
|7. Tyrrell Hatton
|225.39
|8. Paul Casey
|167.05
|9. Thorbjorn Olesen
|163.51
|10. Ian Poulter
|161.82