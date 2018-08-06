  1. Home
  2. World

BC-GLF--Ryder Cup Points

By  Associated Press
2018/08/06 23:48
BC-GLF--Ryder Cup Points,0235 Ryder Cup Points

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

Le Golf National
Guyancourt, France
Sept. 28-30
Through Aug. 5
x-clinched berth
United States
1. x-Dustin Johnson 9,435.287
2. x-Brooks Koepka 9,338.471
3. x-Justin Thomas 8,427.053
4. x-Patrick Reed 7,821.880
5. Bubba Watson 5,584.137
6. Jordan Spieth 5,199.806
7. Rickie Fowler 4,724.491
8. Webb Simpson 4,365.058
9. Bryson DeChambeau 4,316.107
10. Phil Mickelson 4,207.953
11. Xander Schauffele 3,851.453
12. Matt Kuchar 3,843.696
13. Tony Finau 3,462.099
14. Kyle Stanley 3,434.166
15. Kevin Kisner 3,398.500
Europe
European Points
1. Francesco Molinari 5,748,813.79
2. Justin Rose 4,372,092.40
3. Tyrrell Hatton 3,986,883.27
4. Tommy Fleetwood 3,605,568.97
5. Thorbjorn Olesen 3,468,247.09
6. Rory McIlroy 3,450,618.25
7. Alex Noren 3,440,426.01
8. Jon Rahm 2,983,922.29
9. Russell Knox 2,596,941.73
10. Eddie Pepperell 2,450,772.29
World Points
1. Justin Rose 357.50
2. Francesco Molinari 347.25
3. Rory McIlroy 305.92
4. Tommy Fleetwood 296.11
5. Jon Rahm 286.68
6. Alex Noren 252.62
7. Tyrrell Hatton 225.39
8. Paul Casey 167.05
9. Thorbjorn Olesen 163.51
10. Ian Poulter 161.82