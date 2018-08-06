RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A Florida man who worked as a project manager for a company that has done tens of millions of dollars in energy efficiency work for the U.S. government has pleaded guilty to charges he took more than $2.5 million in kickbacks.

Bhaskar Patel, of Windermere, Florida, appeared in federal court in Vermont on Monday.

Patel is facing up to 10 years in prison for violating a law against taking kickbacks and bribes involving federal programs. The plea agreement also calls for the 67-year-old Patel to make cash restitution and liquidate some of his assets.

Sentencing is tentatively scheduled for December.

Patel's attorney, David Haas, declined to comment on the case on Monday, but said he may have something to say at sentencing.