CLINTON, La. (AP) — An African-American man in Louisiana is asking for his case to be moved to another location because the courthouse where he's being tried has a Confederate monument in front of it.
Ronnie Anderson says the courthouse is supposed to be a place of equality and justice.
But he says it's "intimidating" to walk into the courthouse and see the monument.
The local district attorney, Sam D'Aquilla disagrees. He calls the argument "ridiculous" and says regardless of the statue's presence everyone inside strives for colorblind justice.
Anderson's lawyer, Niles Haymer, says he's already heard from other lawyers interested in filing similar motions, and he may be filing the same motion for another client.
A hearing on the motion is expected Tuesday.