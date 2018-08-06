Taiwan Today--Schoolchildren in Jordan will soon be getting better access to water under a new project by the International Cooperation and Development Fund (TaiwanICDF) and U.S.-based Mercy Corps.



TaiwanICDF said Aug. 3 that it is working with the nongovernmental organization to install and repair rainwater harvesting systems in 11 public schools and community centers in the northwest of the Middle Eastern country where many Syrian refugees have fled.



The program will run for 10 months and also includes activities to educate young people about water conservation. TaiwanICDF is providing US$500,000 in funding for the project, which started in July and is expected to benefit more than 13,200 students and their family members.



Jordan is the second most water-poor country in the world and the arrival of 1.4 million Syrian refugees—of which more than half are school-aged children—has stretched water resources even thinner.



Taiwan’s foremost foreign aid organization has run a number of other humanitarian programs in Jordan, including projects to repair wells and to improve waste management.



Founded in 1996 by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Taipei City-headquartered TaiwanICDF provides humanitarian assistance and technical support to alleviate poverty, strengthen human rights and well-being as well as accelerate social and economic development in partner countries around the world, primarily in Africa, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.