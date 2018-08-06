TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—A free concert held from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on August 4 marked the reopening of the Heping Island Park in Taiwan’s northern port city of Keelung.

The concert was organized by the North Coast and Guanyinshan National Scenic Area Administration (NCGNSAA). The concert featured One Million Star champion Yuming Lai and finalist Jenny Liang, the agency said.

In the morning, the most exciting event was the reopening of “A La Bao Bay” (阿拉寶灣) after having been closed for seven years. The bay features impressive coastal erosion landforms, including the well-known tofu rocks (豆腐岩) and a few unique rocks. The bay is now open to guided tours, according to the agency.

The park has a deep outdoor seawater swimming pool that is actually connected to the sea with seawater freely flowing into and out of the pool. The deep swimming pool and an adjacent shallow family swimming pool are both open to visitors.

Heping Island Park, which is also well-known for watching sunrise, has a trail that goes around half of the park. Visible from the trail are coastal erosion landforms, even though less impressive than those at “A La Bao Bay,” and the Keelung Island in the distance.

Admission to the park is NT$80 per adult and NT$40 per student or senior citizen over 65 years old.