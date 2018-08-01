TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – According to reports from South Korean media, Chinese telecom giant Huawei may be preparing for a complete withdrawal from the U.S. market.

As the U.S. – China trade war escalates, and Beijing claims it is prepared for a protracted conflict, a decision from Huawei to drop out of the U.S. market could be a huge blow to Huawei’s business, or it may alternately be part of a long-term strategy by Beijing to curtail larger risks from developing later on.

The South Korean media outlet Etnews reported on Aug. 5 that undue interference from the U.S. government, and actions of U.S. law makers have prompted the decision of Huawei to close its offices in Washington D.C. and Washington State.



According to reports, Huawei may seek to return to the U.S. market once relations between Beijing and Washington have stabilized, suggests Liberty Times.

Etnews quotes a source that says that a possible retreat from the U.S. market has been anticipated for several months. If true, this is a major decision that will have a serious impact on the company even in the short term.



Huawei did not immediately offer any official response to the report.