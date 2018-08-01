  1. Home
  2. World

As Trade War escalates Huawei plans withdrawal from US market: S. Korean media

Huawei rumored to be closing US offices in retreat until relations between Beijing and Washington stabilize

By Duncan DeAeth,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/06 17:33

(By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – According to reports from South Korean media, Chinese telecom giant Huawei may be preparing for a complete withdrawal from the U.S. market.

As the U.S. – China trade war escalates, and Beijing claims it is prepared for a protracted conflict, a decision from Huawei to drop out of the U.S. market could be a huge blow to Huawei’s business, or it may alternately be part of a long-term strategy by Beijing to curtail larger risks from developing later on.

The South Korean media outlet Etnews reported on Aug. 5 that undue interference from the U.S. government, and actions of U.S. law makers have prompted the decision of Huawei to close its offices in Washington D.C. and Washington State.

According to reports, Huawei may seek to return to the U.S. market once relations between Beijing and Washington have stabilized, suggests Liberty Times.

Etnews quotes a source that says that a possible retreat from the U.S. market has been anticipated for several months. If true, this is a major decision that will have a serious impact on the company even in the short term.

Huawei did not immediately offer any official response to the report.
Huawei
US-China trade war
telecom companies

RELATED ARTICLES

China announces $60B of US goods for tariff retaliation
China announces $60B of US goods for tariff retaliation
2018/08/04 08:27
Taiwan to aid businesses transferring production bases as US-China trade conflict escalates: MOEA
Taiwan to aid businesses transferring production bases as US-China trade conflict escalates: MOEA
2018/08/02 17:17
China may report mid-year current account deficit for 1st time in 17 years
China may report mid-year current account deficit for 1st time in 17 years
2018/08/02 16:22
Deng Xiaoping touted by Chinese media as model for US trade war strategy
Deng Xiaoping touted by Chinese media as model for US trade war strategy
2018/08/02 13:41
IDC: Huawei surpasses Apple as No. 2 smartphone vendor in the world
IDC: Huawei surpasses Apple as No. 2 smartphone vendor in the world
2018/08/01 15:01