TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Kinmen County's (金門縣) new emergency medical aircraft entered into service today, reducing travel time for patients traveling to Taiwan island by 50 minutes, reported CNA.

Magistrate of Kinmen County, Chen Fu-hai (陳福海) said that the new aircraft will improve healthcare provided to the county, but hoped that the aircraft does not need to be used too often.

The new aircraft is a Brazilian-made Embraer Phenom 300, which has been especially configured for medical emergencies.



Embraer Phenom 300 interior. (CNA image)

The aircraft is operated by three pilots and the has room for seven family members, medical staff and crew, in addition to the single stretcher bed. The aircraft has a top speed of 936 kph, faster than a helicopter, as well as being more comfortable.

The service will be provided by Executive Aviation Taiwan Corporation (飛特立航空), who have international experience in executive and emergency medical travel. The company currently operates three medical charters in Taiwan, according to CNA.

The new aircraft was first stationed in Kinmen on July 27, and has already completed two trips before the official launch today. CNA reported that on one of these trips, a patient was admitted to Taipei Veterans General Hospital at 11.55 a.m., after the call was made at 9.00 a.m. on the same day.

Executive Aviation Taiwan Corporation signed a four year contract with the government to provide medical flight services, after a competitive tender process. The contact expects for around 315 emergency trips to Taiwan island, as well as 121 trips carrying patients back from Taiwan to Kinmen.